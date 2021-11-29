The controversial reason Jennifer Aniston doesn’t want Matthew Perry’s autobiography to come to light

If we are talking about a series that transcended generations and that even today, more than 17 years after its last episode, is still one of the most chosen, we undoubtedly refer to Friends. And if of Friends it is about, we cannot not automatically think of one of its great stars, Jennifer Aniston.

The actress who gave life to Rachel Green For ten seasons, she knew how to get too much “juice” from the fame that the acclaimed production gave her, because she built a solid and constant career that today positions her as one of the great figures of Hollywood.

A few months ago, the moment most awaited by fans of the production finally came to fruition. The cast reunited for a special broadcast on HBO Max that moved thousands of people.

That acclaimed reunion recalled the funniest moments of the series and revealed some secrets. But the most important of them involves Jennifer already David schwimmer. According to themselves they implied, the actors were in love during the filming, but that relationship was not finished.

Now, far from those years of youth in which Aniston imagined what it would be like to pass her love story from the screen to real life, there is a small fact that would have her a little worried.

At the beginning of November it was known that Matthew perry, who gave life to Chandler bing, will publish his autobiography next year, in which he will reveal everything that was never said behind the scenes of Friends.

The actor would have charged a multimillion dollar sum for this long-awaited book, which would make Jennifer Aniston a little uncomfortable and for a very controversial reason.

According to Woman’s Day magazine, the interpreter of Rachel fear for what Perry you might say in your bio. And with respect to that, the version circulates that both would have lived an intense romance in those years, something that was never known.

But all that would not be the worst. The American media claim that the flirtation between Aniston and her partner of television success began when she was still married to Brad Pitt, which would be a real scandal.

On the other hand, Jennifer also had a little love affair with Matt LeBlanc, of which there are even published photos that make it undeniable.

Either way, it only remains to hope that Matthew Perry sits down to write (and does it quickly) because the fans of Friends, and of Jennifer Aniston, they need to know if this bomb is true.