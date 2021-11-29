The chronological order to see all the films of the Bourne saga

When the creators of The Bourne Affair they released the movie over there 2002, they could not even imagine that it was going to become one of the most important stories of the genre thriller. What was to be an action movie like any other, in the wake of blockbusters like Mission: Impossible (1996-2018), it turned out to be the beginning of one of the most successful sagas of the genre. It was the beginning of the story of Jason bourne, character based on the protagonist of the novels of the famous writer Robert ludlum (who never got to see it on screen, as he died just a few months before the premiere) which turned out to be one of the most successful spies of the decade. Matt Damon was commissioned to give life to Bourne, in a role that would change his career forever.

The Bourne Myth (2004) Third parties

Jason Bourne, soldier, CIA agent, and man, after all; is an agent who pursues his identity in a conspiratorial network in which there are surprises around every corner. Intense action scenes that do not leave anyone indifferent, and that have served to define their own style of filmmaking: the Bourne style, the redefining what a spy is, beyond James Bond. With Bourne we will walk the darkest and gloomiest streets in all of Europe, we will hide from government moles, we will circumvent secret groups within even more secret organizations and we will try to deal with the villain on duty.

Jason Bourne (2016) (Universal Pictures via AP) AP

We tell you how to watch the movies in the correct order.





Order of movies

Terrorist Conspiracy: The Bourne Affair (TV Miniseries) (1988) Treadstone (TV Series) (2019) The Bourne Affair (2002) The Bourne Myth (2004) The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) The Bourne Legacy (2012) Jason Bourne (2016)

‘Treadstone’, the Bourne legacy

‘Treadstone’ tells the origins and present of the Jason Bourne saga (without Bourne himself). Third parties

Amazon Prime debuted in 2020 Treadstone, a series prequel which is set in the same universe as the Matt Damon films, both to tell the origins and to show the agents in the present. The project explores the beginnings of the Operation Treadstone: the moment the CIA decided to create super-agents covertly with a behavior modification protocol. The first season, shot in Hungary, has ten episodes.

Robert Ludlum, Bourne’s ‘father’

Robert Ludlum is the creator of Jason Bourne. Amazon

Now, if you like the written word more, we will tell you how read in order the saga that inspired the Bourne myth, written by the American author Robert ludlum, ‘father’ of the thriller as we know it today, and which popularized the stories of intelligence agents who are involved in illegal operations.





Robert Ludlum Saga

The Bourne Affair (The Bourne Identity, 1980) The Bourne Myth (The Bourne Supremacy, 1986) The Bourne Ultimatum (The Bourne Ultimatum, 1990)

But the Bourne saga did not stop there, since it has several sequels, such as those of Eric Van Lustbader.





Eric Van Lustbader Saga

The Bourne Legacy (2004) The Bourne Betrayal (2007) The Bourne acquittal (2008) The Bourne Deception (2009) Bourne’s Target (2010) Bourne’s Domain (2011) The Bourne Imperative (2012) The Bourne Retribution (2013) The Bourne Ascendancy (2014) The Bourne Enigma (2016)

To anyone interested in this type of novel, Ludlum has more famous works to take a look at, such as Thirteen in Zurich (1971), The Matarese circle (1979) or Icarus’ agenda (1988).