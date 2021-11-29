The best of the 2021 Ballon d’Or gala

Follow the highlights of the ceremony in which the best in the world of football in 2021 will be awarded

This Monday the delivery of the Ballon d’Or 2021, in a glamorous ceremony at the Châtelet theater in the center of the French capital, at the bottom of a red carpet where the cream of world football will parade.

That Lionel messi appear as a favorite to win the Golden Ball it is usual, the surprising thing is that among its main rivals the Portuguese does not appear Cristiano Ronaldo and that the threats to the Argentine come from the Pole Robert Lewandowski and from french Karim Benzema.

The pandemic prevented an iconic award from being awarded last year for the first time since its inception, so its return to the list of rewards has greater symbolic value.

The one of the best footballer of the year will not be the only one Golden Ball which will take place on the Parisian night, in which the best of the girls, the best goalkeeper and the best young man will also be met.

But the main attention will be focused on knowing which player has obtained the most votes from among the jury of 180 international journalists in charge of designating the best of 2021.

Follow the best of the ceremony live:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker