The beauty tips of Emma Stone (for white skin and red hair)

We have seen the multifaceted Emma Stone in many different versions, both in his movies and in his private life, but our look favorite is without a doubt with its natural ginger hair. He knows how to show it off better than anyone and, above all, he knows how to wear clothes that match his reddish tone.

Regarding the makeup, he does it in a subtle key, because he knows that the best complement for his hair and skin are his blue eyes. But what is it that makes Emma Stone’s formula a success? We analyze your beauty tips.

Makeup for fair skin

If you have the clear skin and lisa, congratulations! You practically don’t have to put on makeup. White skins, due to their historical past (they were a symbol of distinction and elegance) maintain that majestic essence that makes them stand out on their own. Emma Stone knows this and uses very little foundation. The key? A touch of color on the cheeks.

In the eyes She always uses a black eyeliner to highlight her color, but she almost never wears intense shadows, they are practically imperceptible. When you want a look more powerful, it paints the red lips, to match her hair. They are very rarely painted in another color.

Emma Stone wears black to highlight her skin and hair.

Hairstyles for a protagonist red hair

She does not usually wear any accessories on her hair, she knows that its reddish color is her best. accessory. Emma Stone uses her hair as a “frame” that wraps around her face and what she does highlight even more his skin and his eyes, that is why he often bet on wearing it loose.

When you have red hair it can be difficult to dress certain colors, that’s why she usually prefers to leave all the leadership to her hair and dress in black, white and beige many times.

A tip: Redheads with white skin, the color emerald green it suits them incredibly well.

