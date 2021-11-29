The 2021 Game Awards confirm a world first that has been in the works for 2.5 years and fans believe it is from Zelda – Nintenderos

After a while of waiting, now finally we get news related to the Game Awards 2021. Today news about this event has been confirmed.

In this case, the details have been offered by the event organizer himself, Geoff keighley, who has shared some statements on what we can expect. Specifically, it has advanced a “world premiere” in which the awards team has been working with the developers of the project for 2.5 years.

We leave them below:

Just saw the final cut of a #thegameawards world premiere we have been working on with a developer for 2.5 years. Truly honored we are entrusted to share this work with the world. – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 28, 2021

As you can imagine and see in the comments, many fans think that it could be related to Breath of the Wild 2 or other projects in the franchise, especially due to the latest rumors that reached us about it.

We also remind you of some more details:

The 2021 Game Awards will take place on December 10, 2021 (times here)

They can be followed online as usual

There will be a face-to-face ceremony after in 2020 it was only online due to the covid pandemic

There will be limited invitations and it will be held at the Microsoft Theater

We will know more details about the anti-contagion security measures later.

For now we do not know if Nintendo will make announcements at the event, although in previous years it has revealed very interesting news

You can visit the official website of the event here

What do you think? We will have to be attentive to more data.

