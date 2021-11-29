The 11 MT of the Quarterfinals: Pumas steals the spotlight

The Semifinals of the Apertura 2021 were defined after four series in which surprises occurred again, especially the one of Pumas that threw the leader America away at the Azteca Stadium, when the difference between squads and performance throughout the semester had been significant.

This situation led to the auriazul team will fill the 11th MT of the Quarterfinals, since they also gave away in better football in that instance and it was the only team that really liked, since the rest of the crosses were very even.

The ideal team

In the arch, Camilo Vargas it was piece fundamental for Atlas to eliminate Rayados for better position in the table, thus consolidating a 2021 Apertura in which he has been one of the best footballers. A couple of deviations that he made to Rogelio Funes Mori and Alfonso González in dangerous shots were weighty.

In defense, the one that stands out is Alan Mozo thanks to the three assists he gave in Pumas’ 3-1 win over América on Saturday night, and is accompanied by Carlos Salcedo, author of the goal that gave Tigres a pass to the Semifinals after beating Santos 1-0 at home, in addition to Andres Mosquera, who helped keep Puebla at zero in the Vuelta, and Luis Reyes, also of outstanding work before the Gang.

The midfield is rich in quality, with Ángel Mena, author of a double against Puebla in the Vuelta game, as its highest representative. Next to him appear Gustavo Ferrareis, who gave two assists in Ida’s game for the Strip to win, Erik Lira, of great work against the Eagles in both games, and Diego Valdes, who scored a goal and assisted in the first match between Guerreros and Tigres.

Go ahead the cougar Washington Corozo was the only one to score two goals in this round, both at the Azteca Stadium, while André-Pierre Gignac, who signed a spectacular goal in Torreón, completes the ideal picture that is directed by Andrés Lillini for the exhibition that Pumas gave to the leader América.