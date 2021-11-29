The 10 actors who collaborate the most with Christopher Nolan

With industry-changing blockbusters and masterpieces, British director Christopher Nolan has established himself as one of the most skilled and influential filmmakers. Although he has not achieved it alone. Film is by nature a team game, and Nolan has a list of trusted talents that he has drawn on during his incredible career.

Anne Hathaway and Kenneth Branagh each have two appearances in Nolan films, and Matt Damon will soon match his account with his role in the upcoming Oppenheimer. But these stars are dwarfed by many other actors when it comes to the director’s most frequent collaborators of The Knight Dark.

10 The first of his 3 appearances on Nolan made Tom Hardy a star

Tom Hardy has shown exceptional range in his trio of collaborations with Christopher Nolan. Inception It was something of a star moment for the young English actor, and Hardy followed up with his fiercely intimidating Bane on The Dark Knight Rises.

Dunkirk it would further demonstrate Hardy’s talent as an actor. Despite spending most of the film behind a mask as a WWII fighter pilot, he put on another impressive performance.

9 Jeremy Theobald has appeared in 3 Nolan films, including the first

A familiar face to anyone who has seen Nolan’s first movie, FollowingA very low-budget actor is British actor Jeremy Theobald. Theobald plays the title character, The Young Man, and has brief cameos in Batman Begins as a water table technician and in Tenet as a butler.

Theobald could claim more collaborations if short films were taken into account. Nolan and Theobald worked together on multiple short productions before the director rose to international fame, and it’s nice to take Theobald’s cameos as proof that the Hollywood filmmaker hasn’t forgotten those who were with him from the start.

8 Morgan Freeman left an unmistakable mark on the Dark Knight trilogy

Because each appearance was part of a trilogy, the cast of Morgan Freeman in Christopher Nolan’s films is relatively straightforward, and Freeman played the same character each time. However, the Oscar winner’s performances in the Dark Knight Trilogy They are impressive.

The star ofShawshank Redemption He is one of the most respected and trusted actors in cinema, and Freeman’s stint as supplier to the Batman crew, Lucius Fox, only adds to this reputation.

7 the Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar and Tenet feature the talents of Josh Stewart

Josh Stewart’s resume is certainly poignant. Although he is better known in the television world than for his exploits on the big screen, he has performances in The Dark Knight Rises, and voice performances in Interstellar and Tenet to brag about.

The American actor is perhaps most famous for his characters in Dirt, The Punisher and Criminal Minds. His last collaboration with Nolan was a few years ago in TenetStewart will have more opportunities to appear in future films from the award-winning director.

6 Gary Oldman is another of the protagonists of Nolan’s great Batman trilogy

Gary Oldman is another movie star whose collaborations with Nolan are part of the same trilogy. Like iconic curator Jim Gordon, Oldman brought true world-class talent to the dark knight trilogy And, incidentally, he added to his long list of legendary roles.

An Oscar winner and one of the greatest movie stars of his day, fans are hoping to see more of Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan films, which seems likely given their fantastic reputations in Hollywood.

5 Larry Holden appeared in Memento, Insomnia, and Batman Begins

Larry Holden, an actor most famous for his roles in the Christopher Nolan films, actually followed in the footsteps of his three collaborators, writing and directing 8 independent films on his own. In collaboration with Nolan, Holden had roles in the fascinating Memento, insomnia and Batman Begins.

Sadly, there are no more cameo possibilities in Nolan’s films, as Holden tragically passed away in 2011 at age 49.

4 the Prestige adds one more to Christian Bale’s impressive Batman account

Christian Bale, one of the most prolific actors to ever don the Batman hood, has, of course, the Dark Knight Trilogy you can boast about when it comes to collaborations with Nolan. The Welsh screen star also worked with the English director on the fantastic and mind-blowing thriller. The prestige.

Bale’s Hollywood career owes a lot to his time as a cape crusader, but the actor has been around Tinseltown since he was a child. That said, his time at the top seemed to be staggering until Nolan cast him into the role of Batman Begins.

3 Family comes first, John Nolan has appeared in 5 films of his nephew

Christopher Nolan’s uncle John was present from the beginning, probably both in Nolan’s life and in his film career. John Nolan appeared in Christopher Nolan’s first feature film , “Following”, and has since appeared in four other films by the iconic director.

John Nolan stars in every single movie of the Dark Knight. He also plays the old blind man during the emotional finale of Dunkirk of 2017, which gives you goosebumps. John landed a recurring role on the sci-fi series Person of Interest, what It shows that the Nolans are serious about their family ties in the entertainment business.

2 Cillian Murphy will soon have a whopping 6 collaborations with Christopher Nolan

Cillian Murphy, an actor who could achieve the crown in the Christopher Nolan films, has currently appeared in 5 of the filmmaker’s productions, starting with his role as Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka The Scarecrow, in Batman Begins.. Murphy to star in next movie by Oppenheimer, with which the Irish star will have 6 participations.

1 Christopher Nolan’s amulet, Michael Caine, has starred in 8 of his films

No one has yet surpassed Michael Caine’s involvement in Nolan’s films. The icon of British cinema is Christopher Nolan’s amulet and probably the only person allowed to sit on the enigmatic director’s sets, or at least the fans hope so.

Caine has appeared in every movie since Batman Begins, from 2005 to Tenet, 2020, and even appeared in Dunkirk with a small cameo through the pilot’s radio. Fans will have their fingers crossed for Caine to appear in Oppenheimer in some way, however small or brief it may be.