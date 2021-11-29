Texas Rangers sign Jon Gray contract

The Texas Rangers signed for 4 seasons and 56 million to the right pitcher Jon gray, who was heavily persecuted in the free agency of the MLB.

After the Colorado Rockies tried to retain him and the Astros, Rangers and Mets were interested in his services, the Rangers added Jon Gray along with Kole Calhoum and Marcus Semien to their signed list.

Gray’s numbers in 2021

8 wins, 12 losses, 4.59 ERA, 149 innings and 157 strikeouts.

Gray, 29 years old, 6’4 tall and 227 pounds, has played 7 seasons in the MLB for the Colorado Rockies, now he moves to another team that if it is in a massive reconstruction where if they want to compete, here he will have more support offensive.

Throughout his career the right-hander has not been an all-star or a Cy Young finalist, yet his injury history will win over any team that isn’t looking for a Jacob Degrom in free agency.

Gray has thrown just one inning in the playoffs where he allowed 4 runs with 2 strikeouts in a wild card game in 2017 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he was the loser of that playoff game.

The Rangers have some elite prospects aiming to be good starters in 2021, adding an arm with some seniority isn’t bad at all. Plus, they have the promise they drafted recently, right-hander Jack Leiter with 102 MPH on his arm.