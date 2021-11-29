Taylor Kitsch joins Chris Pratt on ‘The Terminal List’

The actor, whom we saw in ‘True Detective’ or ‘Waco’ joins the cast of the ambitious Amazon Studios limited series starring Chris Pratt (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’).

The Terminal List is the title of the next action and suspense series that is preparing Amazon Studios brand new in Amazon Prime Video. The series, of which we already announced the announcement a few months ago, features the leading role of one of the most famous actors in today’s Hollywood, Chris pratt (Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy) and now he’s adding another name to his cast.

Chris Pratt is also an executive producer of The Terminal List next to Antoine fuqua (Training Day, The Magnificent Seven) who will also direct the series. The script will be provided by David DiGilio (Strange Angel) who will act as showrunner and will be in charge of adapting the novel by Jack Carr on which the series will be based.

On The Terminal List, Chris Pratt plays James Reece. A former Navy SEAL who will be involved in a spiral of doubts when he returns home, as a result of an ambush in which he was immersed during his military period. For the actor, the series will be a return to the environment in which he began to stand out. Later, he made the leap to the cinema and established himself as one of the reference heroes of the Marvel universe. We saw Pratt – younger and plumper – in Everwood, Then in The OC and above all in Parks and Recreation.

Now comes the announcement that another of the most recent young Hollywood actors is joining him in The Terminal List. It is about Taylor Kitsch who from his role in the series Friday Night Lights has been alternating big budget movies like John carter or The sole survivor with series like True Detective –he was perhaps the best of that reviled second season– and Waco.

Taylor Kitsch will be Ben edwards In the series, James Reece’s best friend and also a former Navy Seal. As a member of the CIA after his military career, his character will be key in helping Chris Pratt’s character execute his revenge.