Subzero Risk: Long Live Trucker Liam Neeson-Kick Butt

A tough guy, tough, headstrong and with an enviable counter of hard-core criminals: he is Liam Neeson, the most popular mature action hero of recent years. Anyone who enjoys his films – there are excellent, funny and, also, horrible – knows that the actor is a guarantee of almost guaranteed popcorn enjoyment. Subzero risk is no exception, although here the plot is not so attractive but the scenes of unbridled action.

After the collapse of a remote diamond mine in northern Canada, an articulated vehicle driver specializing in icy roads leads an impossible rescue mission across a frozen ocean to save trapped miners. That’s how stiff is the story of Subzero riskby Jonathan Hensleigh, which it falls entirely on the veteran actor’s job to deliver shots left and right with the characteristic acting style that he forged thanks to tireless repetition.

Subzero risk It has the mystique of a movie from the ’90s; the charisma of Neeson and Laurence Fishburne (the unmistakable Morpheus, from the Matrix) do the rest. Whoever watches the film with no expectations will be attracted by the proposed Class B cinema universe, despite the accumulation of clichés. When you least expect it, it is effective, surprising even the most disbelieving.

Unbelievable and charming. Opposing qualifiers that if mixed together they achieve a cocktail so many times tasted (from there came long cult figures with figures of the stature of Steven Seagal, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis, among others). At this point in his career, Liam Neeson made it clear that his commitment is not to criticism but to the masses, following this rule he gives his all to each job. Unstoppable, he found his way into popular entertainment without denying it. Even the harshest critic relishes his unbelievable new dangers.

Risk below zero. Our opinion: Good.

Address: Jonathan Hensleigh.

Cast: Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Amber Midthunder, Benjamin Walker.

Premiere in cinemas.