Study shows that doing housework improves our health and keeps the brain young

Thinking that doing housework can improve your life sounds weird. But the result of a scientific study, which makes two things clear: Taking care of household chores improves health, and above all keeps the brain young.

The study is really interesting. The researchers looked at the data on physical exercise, and found that many adults in industrialized countries do not reach the recommended level of exercise.

But at the same time, found that performing housework was associated with a lower probability of falls in the older population, and that it also served as a predictor of independent living. That is, being able to do household chores shows that you can live autonomously, which is also related to cognitive abilities.

The conclusion seems logical … but in science, the conclusions must be able to support them with data. So they designed an experiment to be able to do just this, to show whether their conclusions made sense.

The first thing they did was find volunteers for the study. They selected 489 people, aged between 21 and 90, to live independently and autonomously, all of them from the same residential area in Singapore. With the requirement of location they eliminated other possible variables.

They divided the nearly five hundred people into two age groups: 21 to 64 years old considered young, and 65 to 90 or older. All participants were asked to answer a series of questions about lifestyle habits, to determine the amount of exercise they did and the housework they were involved in.

For housework, they took two categories. The “light” or “simple”, such as doing laundry, hanging clothes, dusting or making the bed. And the “hard” or “heavy” ones, like cleaning windows, vacuuming, or painting or redecorating.. And each category was associated with a number of calories expended, to be able to compare them with other types of activities such as running, hiking, going to the gym and the like.

When they had these answers to the questionnaires, did physical and mental tests on the participants. The physical tests consisted of analysis of the footprint while walking, and what is known as the chair test, which determines the strength in the legs and serves to know how likely a fall is. The mental ones were cognitive tests, mental agility, spatial and so on, all part of standardized tests.

And the results were clear. Few participants reached the recommended levels of physical activity – around 36% in the youth group, and 48% in the older group – if housework was not taken into account. But when they were considered, it turns out that two-thirds of the participants reached it, which is a significant increase.

At the cognitive level, the results were also quite clear. The tests of the people most involved in housework were between 5-8% higher than the rest, and the “harder” the housework, the better the results.

The researchers argue that, in part, the fact that housework can be considered a form of physical exercise helps explain the results of cognitive tests. It is known, because it has been widely demonstrated in the scientific literature, that physical exercise contributes to mental health. So if doing housework can be considered physical exercise, it seems reasonable to assume that it will help improve cognitive abilities.

So there are no more excuses for not doing housework.

