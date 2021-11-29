Stores that will participate in Mexico

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 11.28.2021 14:38:35





The Cyber ​​monday or Cyber ​​monday It is a day when e-commerce platforms are once again making their best offers and discounts available to consumers.

This event was created by the National Retail Federation of America and buyers take advantage of it to start their Christmas shopping.

When is Cyber ​​Monday 2021?

After Black Friday, In Mexico, starting tomorrow, November 29, items will be offered online with discounts, through the pages of department stores or through some shopping sites. on-line.

What stores will participate in Mexico?

Although the event originated in the United States, various stores participate in Mexico, including:

Amazon Mexico, which has discounts since yesterday and will do so until November 29.

Liverpool

Sears

Walmart

Manzana

Ticketmaster

How was Cyber ​​Monday born?

In 2005, the National Federation of Retailers, the world’s largest retail trade association, decided to create Discount Day in the face of the great success of Black Friday.

Ellen Davies, the creator of the term, originally had in mind another name for the Cyber ​​Monday; She thought about calling it ‘Black Monday’ because of the inertia of ‘Black Friday’, but, according to Ellen, it was related to the biggest crash in the stock market.

He also thought of ‘Blue Monday’ because of the color of the internet hyperlinks; That is how the term Cyber ​​Monday was born because it perfectly described the theme of the day.

Recommendations to buy on-line

Here are some tips to buy from Mexico and to prevent your data from ending up in the hands of cybercriminals.

Check in advance the shopping sites that interest you. It is not only for you to choose what you are going to buy, but also to verify that they have shipping to Mexico and its approximate price. In addition, several sites give a preview of the offers that they are going to have.

Check the specific hours at which each store will start shopping. In many products the offers are limited to a certain number of consumers, so if you think that what you want will run out, it is best to buy it early. Shopping experts recommend putting the things you want in the cart from days before, so that on the day of your purchase all you have to do is press “checkout” and that’s it.

To keep your personal and financial data out of the hands of cybercriminals, Kaspersky cybersecurity experts recommend not clicking on any link, especially those received from strangers, or on suspicious links sent by friends via social networks or email. They can be malicious, created to download malware onto the device or to direct it to phishing pages that collect user data.

Check the domain name and the security lock of the portals. Traditionally distributed by email, phishing attacks now also attract consumers through weblinks, banners, social media and more, to persuade you to put their personal financial information believing that they are with a recognized brand, but change a letter in the name at the site address.