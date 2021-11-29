Stephen Curry exploded against the umpires and took revenge in a Golden State Warriors victory over the Los Angeles Clippers

The Chef He gave a new exhibition at the Staples Center, although marked by controversy with the judges, to whom he even dedicated a gesture.

It seems that it is becoming a habit, but every time we Stephen Curry plays at the Staples Center in Los Angeles provides a show. It has already happened with Lakers in the first game of the 2021-2022 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and repeated the dose this Sunday before Los Angeles Clippers.

In 26 minutes on the court, the star of Golden state warriors was dispatched with a record of 33 points, with seven of 13 three-point attempts and 54.5 percent shooting from the field, in addition to five rebounds, six assists and six steals, although it was not far from starring in a controversy.

With about nine minutes to go to the end of the fourth quarter, Curry penetrated the zone against Terrance Mann’s strong mark, fact that was not charged by the referee Gedimines Petraitis as missing, which generated anger and the explosion of Steph, which resulted in a technical foul.

Stephen Curry explodes against the referees!



Far from leaving the game, the Chef took advantage of the accumulated anger to uncover with three consecutive triples in just over 75 seconds, and it was in the last of them, where he clearly did, after scoring, the gesture of the T as a technical foul, directed towards the judges, who ignored the affront.

“I thought I had been misled, so I let go of my emotions; And it definitely turned me on, turned on our team; you have to be able to direct that energy into just putting the ball in the basket, obviously after that. So that’s where I feel like we get it right, where you can’t not let it become a distraction for the rest of the game, and obviously helped open the game“Curry said after the Warriors’ victory.

It should be remembered that the San Francisco squad has the best record in the NBA, with a mark of 18 wins and two losses After seven weeks of competition, and this Tuesday night will play what, clearly, is the best game of the season against Phoenix suns.