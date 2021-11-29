“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: advance ticket sales began and movie chains and pages collapsed

Just as it happened with the release of its first trailer, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” unleashed a new chaos in the different web servers after this Monday November 29th start the advance ticket sales in cinemas in dozens of cities.

In Argentina, as well as in other countries, the pages collapsed to the point of not being able to enter to reserve the seats to see the next Marvel Studios and Sony movie, so that various users and fans began to report the fall in social networks that they were instantly filled with memes.

But why so much despair? this film will not only be the third part of director John Watts’ trilogy with Tom holland playing the arachnid hero, but will have the plus of unleashing for the first time the so-called multiverse (the confluence of several connected realities and temporalities), or in this case the spider-verse, and with it see the three actors, including Tobey Maguire (“Spider-Man”) and Andrew Garfield (“The Amazing Spider-Man”), who embodied the character, together on screen.

Also, another point to keep in mind: with movies of this magnitude of expectation and massive fandoms, there are higher chances of spoilers circulating that spoil the surprise of experiencing the premiere in theaters. And no fan of the franchise wants to risk it.

Conditions for advance sale

Such an event had not been experienced since the premiere of “Avengers: Edgame”, the second highest grossing film in history (after “Avatar”), which closed more than ten years of the Avengers stage for Marvel. In this sense, Spider-Man is one of the keys to the future of the company so his film will be a hinge on how the events will continue, even enabling the confluence with franchises that previously belonged to Fox and that after the purchase of Disney , they can finally share screen.

In Argentina, the pre-sale does not include any type of promotions about the value of the tickets, but also there will be no discounts during the first 4 days of the movie on the billboard. And although its premiere is scheduled for the December 16, tickets can be purchased for functions one day before from 7:00 p.m..

What we know about “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

It will be chronologically located at the end of his previous “Spider-Man: far from home”, which happens eight months after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, and with it, the loss of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) that he faces Peter Parker as he grapples with his own growth as a young man and as an avenger.

However, it is the post-credits scene that is the key moment that gives rise to this new film: when we witness the return of JK Simons as J. Jonah Jameson (whom he played for the first time in the first “Spider-Man” trilogy, directed by San Raimi), revealed through a video of Mystery (Jake Gyllenhaal), the secret identity of Spider-Man.

Overwhelmed because everyone knows his secret, which begins to complicate his loved ones, Peter turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make humanity forget but things will not go as planned: the spell is ruined and could be what opens the multiverse, thus enabling villains such as Dr. Octopus (with the return of Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), enter the this universe.

We will see again in the main cast to Zendaya like MJ, to Jacob Batalon as Peter’s best friend, Ned Leeds; to Jon favreau as Happy (Tony Stark’s former assistant); to Marisa tomei like Aunt May and more.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” It will be the last Marvel Studios launch of this 2021, the year that finally opened Phase 4 of its MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, for its acronym in English, and as the set of interconnected films is known), after a year that It was bacchante of premieres due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the massive closure of movie theaters. And what a golden clasp.