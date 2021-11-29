Spencer – Rock The Best Music

Chilean Pablo Larraín’s second approach to cinema in English after the interesting “Jackie” in 2016, a film with which this “Spencer” has more than one parallel, because if the one played by Natalie Portman spoke to us in the first person about sadness after the assassination of Dallas, this also becomes a fresco about the pain over a broken woman, consumed by grief, whom hardly anyone can help.

The film focuses on the three days of Christmas at Sandrigham Castle in the early nineties, where Princess Diana of Wales came to the point of no return in her impossible marriage to Charles of England. Abandoned by her husband (centered on her relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles) and with serious eating and mental disorders. A woman devastated in her pain who barely finds comfort in her children and who must maintain the strict code of honor of royalty, subject to her family and all the servants who watch over and control her, turning the luxurious castle into a prison, staged in the metaphor of the cold of the rooms only mitigated by blankets, deciding by tradition not to put the heating.

As in “Jackie”, the story is told through the prism of the princess, becoming the absolute protagonist showing her fears and insecurities. A vital anguish that barely lets him breathe, seeking comparison with Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s beheaded wife, whom he sees as a ghost on the Windsor estate and with the only hope of escaping from the walls of her full inner prison. of sumptuous dinners that she vomits due to her bulimia, precious dresses that she wants to destroy, curtains sewn so as not to see the outside and jewels to be torn off and that the pearls fall to the floor or to a cream as if it were a perfume advertisement. In that unhealthy atmosphere, almost like a horror movie, Larraín presents us with this second installment of destroyed women.

And his direction is stupendous, successfully filming the perhaps repetitive scheme offered by Steven Knight’s script. The realization works from the risky entrance plane, in fixed camera watching a procession of vehicles arrive in the distance to link in this first sequence as the cooks and the military prepare the mansion for their guests while alone in their Porsche 911, the sad The woman has escaped the surveillance of her bodyguards to travel alone through lands that should be familiar to her because in Norfolk there was a summer residence of the Spencers, although as hyperbole of her psyche, the young woman is lost on the way. The Chilean directs with pleasure, lilting shots through the corridors and exteriors of Sandringham joined to the close-ups of Diana and some, as we suggested a few lines above, typical of exclusive brand cologne advertisements, although as happened in Jackie, he focuses on showing the pain of its protagonist and his visions of the past and the present confusing reality with fantasy, which is helped by the soundtrack of former Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood who transits between contemporary string music and jazz, in the style of his creations for Paul Thomas Anderson.

And there arises the interpretation of Kristen Stewart, complex in terms of nuances and somewhat excessive in its imitation of Lady Di. The former adolescent star is the reason for being of “Spencer” in the acting chapter and Larraín offers him most of the shots of the almost two hours of footage, with few outstanding secondary ones, of which it is worth mentioning the efficient Timothy Spall, the protagonist from “The Shape of Water” Sally Hawkins or the Prince of Wales by Jack Farthing, co-participated in a masterful sequence in the billiard room explaining how a princess should behave, avoiding showing her problems to the outside, as happened in the fourth season of “The crown” which also focused on the marital incidents of the successors to the throne.