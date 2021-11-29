Son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Criuse reappears with a radical change of look | Shows

It’s been 20 years since Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman announced their divorce after more than a decade of relationship. The couple was a Hollywood sensation from the beginning of their marriage in 1990 until they announced in 2001 that they had separated.

They have two children in common: Isabella and Connor were adopted in 1992 and 1995. , respectively. After the breakup of the couple, both decided to stay with the protagonist of Mission: Impossible. In the case of the 26-year-old, he adopted fishing as one of his habits and showed on his platforms what he caught in each of his days.

Connor Cruise is a believer in Scientology just like Tom. Photo: Instagram

Now, Connor reappeared on his social networks with an unrecognizable appearance having a completely shaved head and a lowered beard. Quite the opposite of how he looked weeks ago with more prominent hair.

“New face, who is it?” The 26-year-old wrote in one of his stories on his Instagram account.

Both of Nicole’s and Tom’s adopted children chose to live alongside their father and also became adept at Scientology, which the protagonist of Jack Reacher fervently preaches.

Connor is a believer in Scientology just like Tom. Photo: Instagram

Although her mother and Oscar winner does not agree with this movement, she always said that she respects what her children do. “They are adults. They are capable of making their own decisions. They have made the decision to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it is my job to love them, ”she added a couple of years ago for People.

International show, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.