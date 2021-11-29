Sofía Vergara: millionaire star who was discovered by chance – People – Culture

Sofia Vergara, the Colombian who for several years has headed the list of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood according to the magazine Forbes, turns 49 today July 10. Few know that the beginning of his career in the show was the product of a chance when he was walking on a beach in Barranquilla.

While Vergara was on a beach in his native Barranquilla, Mario Mittroti, a talent scout, asked him to portray her with his instant camera. Vergara, 17, was studying dentistry at the time.

Later, Mitrotti called her to star in a commercial for Pepsi, which was a total success throughout Latin America. “I have directed two thousand commercials and this is the most successful commercial,” the man told Al Rojo Vivo.

In the 1990s, the Barranquillera emigrated to the United States. There, his first job was hosting the Univisión program ‘Fuera de serie’.

However, early in his career his television jobs were rare and the salary was not that great. Also, Vergara was already raising her young son, so she needed income for the two of them.

As noted Forbes, Toti’s career, as they also call it, took a significant turn when he met renowned talent manager Luis Balaguer. Both launched a calendar of Sofia Vergara in a bikini, which was a success: it was priced at $ 12.59 and sold close to a million copies.

Latin World Entertainment is the company that Balaguer and Vergara created in 1994 as partners. According to Forbes, this “has become a media powerhouse that handles licensing, marketing and development productions. Growing up at the time of his landing on the screen with roles in ‘A lover for three’ (‘Chasing Papi’), ‘Four Brothers’ (‘Four Brothers’) and ‘Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns,’ “says the magazine.

Another great boost in Sofía Vergara’s career was given by her role as Gloria Delgado in Modern family, an American comedy that aired from 2009 to 2020 and ran for 11 seasons.

For that series, the actress was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and eleven Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2011, Vergara signed its first contract with the chain of stores Kmart, in which she made seven collections of her clothing line each year until the deal ended in 2015, according to Forbes. From that year on, the Colombian signed other agreements with brands such as Shark Ninja and the furniture chain Rooms To Go.

Also, his line of ‘jeans’ in the chain of stores Walmart “He has sold enough ‘jeans’ to build a tower four times the height of the Eiffel Tower,” says Forbes.

Sofía Vergara is married to the also actor Joe manganiello since 2015.

