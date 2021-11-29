So you can buy an Xbox Series S up to less than 5,200 pesos with the banking offers of Cyber ​​Monday 2021 in Amazon Mexico

Today, November 29th, the last day of sales on Cyber ​​Monday 2021 with Amazon Mexico. There is still the this of the day to be able to make the purchase of any of the products that are on sale and take advantage of the available bank discounts.

One of the most sought after products in Mexico and other countries this season was the Xbox Series S, console with an official price of 8,499 pesos but right now it can be purchased at 6,490 pesos.

Not counting the offers that the bank is offering, so here we list them the price at which the console would be depending on the promotion. To check if they meet any of the following discounts, you can visit our publication dedicated to bank offers.

Banorte: From 6,490 to 5,516 pesos with a credit card.

From 6,490 to 5,516 pesos with a credit card. Azteca Bank: From 6,490 to 5,841 pesos with a debit or credit card.

From 6,490 to 5,841 pesos with a debit or credit card. HSBC: From 6,490 to 5,516 pesos with a physical credit card and 5,192 pesos with a digital credit card.

In the case of Citibanamex We do not have a bonus or discount, but those who want to make the payment with this bank will receive double the Premia or ThankYou points. In addition, the console has free shipping and next day delivery for Amazon Prime users depending on the city.

Remember that in addition They can also make their payment in months without interest and if you do not have the cards for the previous promotions, you can also check all the cards from other banks that the store accepts to make the purchase in installments.

