show you Tom Cruise’s watches. The impossible, that you don’t like them

In terms of longevity and accolades, Tom cruise He has earned his place as one of the greatest stars in movie history, whether as a vampire, aviator, or agent. His long list of internationally successful films has made him one of the actors most recognized in the industry.

Besides being a successful actor and producer, Cruise has another remarkable thing to add to his resume: collector of clocks, here we list some of the ones we have seen on the big screen.

Porsche Design Orfina Chronograph 1 – Top Gun

Lieutenant Pete Mitchell ‘Maverick’ from the famous movie Top gun From 1986, he wore this chronograph with a matt black dial, white index and sub-dials, and a red second hand on his wrist. Its design was similar to the speedometer and tachymeter on the panel of the Porsche 911.

Photos: Porsche Design

His movement is a Valjouex 7750 and a vibration speed of 4Hz, the day and date were indicated in a set of adventures at three o’clock, a very appropriate piece for the high precision that a fighter pilot like Maverick needs.

Rolex President Day-Date Yellow Gold in Rain Man

In 1988 it was released Rain manIn the film, Cruise plays a car salesman who thanks to his success can afford a Rolex President Day-Date Yellow Gold.

Photos: Rolex

The Day-Date appeared in 1956 and was the first wristwatch with a waterproof and automatic stopwatch It offers a calendar with an instant display of the day. The watch is equipped with a new generation movement, caliber 3255, resistance to a depth of 100 meters, a 950 platinum or 18-karat gold case and an oyster case that provides the movement with protection against water, dust, pressure and shock.

IWC Mark XV for the millionaire Tom Cruise in Vanilla Sky

In the film, the actor gives life to a young millionaire and heir to a publishing house that among his many luxuries carries a IWC Mark XV. The brand is one of the pioneers in aviation watches and perhaps its love of heights was one of the reasons the Cruise chose this piece.

Photos: IWC

The Mark XV has a 40mm stainless steel caseIts movement is a 30110 automatic caliber with a 42-hour power reserve. The inner box of soft iron for protection against the radiation of the magnetic fields and sapphire resistant to the variations of the pressure.

Panerai Luminor Marina in Tropic Thunder, an everyday watch from Tom Cruise

Although his appearance is short, Tom Cruise brings the mogul to life Les Grossman who wears a Panerai Luminor Marina on his wrist.

Photos: Panerai

In manual terms the Luminor Marina has a caliber P.3001, diameter 44 mm, polished steel bezel, 21 jewels, Glucydur balance and a power reserve is 3 days. The Luminor case has been innovated to ensure airtightness and protect it from shocks and extreme conditions.

All-Resistant Tudor Heritage Chrono in Mission Impossible: Phantom Protocol

In one of the films of the successful saga Mission Impossible, Ethan Hunt wears on his wrist, and proof of all his exploits, this piece of Tudor that presents a box of 42mm steel with a polished and satin finish and a bidirectional rotating steel bezel with a black anodized aluminum dial graduated with 12 hours for reading a second time zone.

Photos: Tudor

The movement for its part is mechanical with automatic winding, caliber T401 with an additional module for the chronograph function, its mark reserve is approximately 42 hours and it is water-resistant to 150 meters deep.