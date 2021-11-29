Shingeki no Kyojin Announces Collaboration With Knives Out Video Game – Kudasai

A press release announced a fifth collaboration between the video game. battle-royale, Knives Out, and the multimedia franchise of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan). The press release writes: «This is the fifth collaboration event with “Shingeki no Kyojin”, which is still ongoing. That is why we have planned a great event that will create an excitement like players have never experienced before. Here’s a look at the sequence of events leading up to this event, which had the biggest impact ever, both in and out of the game.».

The collaboration has been taking place within the application in Japan since last November 25 for a very limited time. Starting on November 28, the collaboration themed rewards will continue, including quite special and limited items available to all those who meet the requirements within the title. On the other hand, Knives Out is a video game described as follows: «Five players in a group, one hundred players in one battle! Work with teammates to live to the end! Footsteps are approaching, gunshots ring in your ears, and crises are everywhere! Can you survive until the next second? Fiercely collide with enemy vehicles! Survival is only in a moment! Sniper battle, 50V50, team fighting… Lots of creative leisure games are constantly being updated, and you can find the right one!».

The first part of the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin premiered in December 2020 and featured a total of sixteen episodes, while platforms Crunchyroll and Funimation they took care of its distribution in the West, with the latter adding a Spanish dubbing. The first season premiered in April 2013, followed by a second in April 2017 and a two-part third in July 2018 and April 2019.

Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season Synopsis

Gabi Braun and Falco Grice have been training their entire lives to inherit one of the Seven Titans under Marley’s control and help their nation eradicate the Eldians on Paradis. However, just when all seems to be fine for the two cadets, their peace is suddenly shaken by the arrival of Eren Yeager and the remaining members of the Scout Corps. Having finally reached the Yeager family basement and learned about the dark history surrounding the Titans, the Scout Corps has finally found the answer they so desperately struggled to uncover. With the truth now in their hands, the group set out for the world beyond the walls. In this Final Season, two completely different worlds collide as each party pursues their own agenda in the long-awaited conclusion to Paradis’s fight for freedom.

Source: Press release

