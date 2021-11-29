Sex / Life: How the Netflix Series Boosted Actress Sarah Shahi’s Career

Everyone wants to know what’s really going on between Sarah and Adam Demos after their stint on the Netflx series Sex / Life, but it’s really the popularity gained that fans should be looking at.

Fans definitely can’t get enough of the new Netflix drama, Sex / Life. The fiery series focuses on Billie from Sarah Shahi, who begins an affair with her ex-lover, played by her real-life boyfriend, Adam Demos.

Sex / Life: The success of Netflix with Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos as protagonists

The role is certainly a departure from anything else fans have seen Shahi play throughout his career. And while the show was poorly received by critics, viewers have praised the actress for her performance on the series.

In fact, the show has made it clear that Shahi has a great acting range. In the past, she played a hostage negotiator, lawyer, and private investigator. And while Shahi received some recognition for his past performances, it’s worth noting that Sex / Life represents the actress’s first lead role in a series, and unsurprisingly, there has been some interest in how much the show has contributed to the actress’s net worth.

Like most actors, Sarah shahi It started with small television roles when it first came to Hollywood. For example, he made brief appearances on shows like Boston Public, Spin City, and City Guy. Around the same time, she also landed an uncredited role in the movie Dr. T & the Women with Richard Gere.

Soon after, Shahi also landed his first series regular role. It was for the role of Jenny, 20, on the hit series Alias. Shahi ended up staying on the show for its first season. After his stint with Alias, Shahi also landed a recurring role on the teen drama Dawson’s Creek. Over the years, she also appeared as a guest on shows like Frasier, Coupling, ER, The Sopranos, and Supernatural. At the same time, Shahi also took on roles in various films, including Bullet to the Head with Sylvester Stallone and Rush Hour 3.

Sex / Life completely changed Sarah Shahi’s life

All these roles and stakes, plus the success of the erotic Netflix series, add up to approximately Shahi’s net worth of $ 3.12 million earned during their career (according to celebritynetworth.com). Salary figures for the cast of Sex / Life from Netflix They have yet to be released, but the streaming giant’s talent ratio tends to vary widely between shows and movies. At the same time, Netflix also tends to pay established talent far more than other actors.

In the case of the cast of Sex / Life, it is possible that their ratings are comparable to those of the actors who star in other Netflix series. Additionally, Shahi, Demos and other regular cast members are likely to be able to negotiate higher salaries following Netflix’s decision to renew the show for a second season. At the moment, Netflix has not yet revealed when it plans to release the second season of Sex / Life. With that said, fans can also expect to see Shahi in the upcoming DC movie Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson.