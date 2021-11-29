Seventeen terrible performances by great actors and actresses, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Tom Hanks

IEven the best of us make mistakes sometimes, but they are not seen by millions of people around the world.

However, for actors and actresses, life is an endless series of criticisms. A bad movie performance can live in infamy as long as a good one, and no one is immune.

Whether they were veteran legends like Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro, or stars at the peak of their careers like Leonardo DiCaprio or Tom Hardy, even the best of them proved capable of some pretty terrible performances.

Sometimes these performances are met with nothing but scorn, mockery, and Razzie nominations; other times, they mercifully get under the radar.

To be clear, actors and actresses are not always guilty; Many of the performances on this list were in gruesome movies where artists were disappointed with shoddy scripts or movies.

Here is the list of The Independent of seventeen of the worst performances by some of the best actors and actresses in the world.

Tom Hanks – Cloud Atlas (2012)

Hanks actually plays six different roles in the Wachowski sisters’ ambitious epic spanning an era, and he’s by no means bad at all of them. But his performance as the gangster turned novelist, Dermot “Duster” Hoggins, could be the worst of Hanks’ entire career. Ironically vague, and with an accent that appears to be Irish but turns out to be a bad (London) cockney, “Duster” is a creation best left in the trash can.

Nicolas Cage – The wicker man (2006)

There have been few, if any, actors of Cage’s caliber who delivered so many poor performances; his is a race of polarizing extremes. Although apologists may try to plead “risk-taking in style,” Cage’s work on the remake of Wicker man 2006 remains near the bottom of the list, an exercise in rural horror that comes across as ridiculous excess. You will never be able to say “bees” in the same way again after seeing this.

Halle Berry – Catwoman (2004)

Produced before superhero movies became as ubiquitous as oxygen, Catwoman it was a notorious failure when it was released. Berry at the time was at the peak of her stardom, she had won the Academy Award for Best Actress a few years earlier. In his ignominious way, the role of Catwoman de Berry was also worthy of an award: He picked up his Golden Raspberry award in person and joked in his lighthearted acceptance speech: “To give a really bad performance like mine, you need a lot of bad actors around you.”

Al Pacino – Jack and jill (2011)

Al Pacino, one of the greatest actors in history, is known for having his share of questionable (over) performances throughout the years. However, there are none on the ground as jarringly as his brief cameo in Adam Sandler’s sadly bad movie, Jack and Jill. Playing himself, Pacino makes his way through a musical advertisement for a drink called “dunkaccino.” It’s not very funny, and Pacino seems almost degraded by just being in it.

George Clooney – Batman and robin (1997)

There’s no way the blame for this notorious superhero failure could lie solely with Clooney; From head to toe, this movie was silly, forgiving, and ill-conceived. But the star of Ocean’s eleven He doesn’t cover himself in glory with his version of the Dark Knight, resulting in what could be the worst on-screen Batman in living memory.

Robert De Niro – Dirty grandpa (2016)

Once considered by many to be the best actor on the planet, De Niro’s star has waned a bit in recent years. Although you can still take greatness out of the bag (for example, The Irishman), his recent production offers a litany of irrelevant performances, from Little fockers until The Comedian. However, in pure and degrading “how did it come to this” moments, there is nothing on par with Dirty grandpa, in which De Niro plays a horny septuagenarian accompanying his grandson (Zac Efron) to Florida for spring break.

Russell Crowe – The Mummy (2018)

This Tom Cruise production’s general lack of attitude helped disguise Crowe’s performance as Dr. Jekyll (of “and Mr Hyde” fame), which was quietly the worst supporting role of Crowe’s career. The scene where Crowe moves and transforms from optimistic doctor to savage Mr Hyde is one of the most dizzyingly over-enacted in recent memory, and the dodgy CGI is just the icing on the cake. Had Warner Bros’ planned (and prematurely announced) “Dark Universe,” Crowe would have landed his own standalone film as the forked literary character. What a horrible and ancient curse it could have been.

Natalie Portman – Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

All three Star Wars prequels were blessed with a host of skilled actors; all three also put on some pretty terrible performances, often by those same actors. Natalie Portman was never well cared for by the script of Attack of the Clones, but this nonetheless endures as one of his worst performances. Sharing most of her scenes with Hayden Christensen’s whiny Anakin, Portman’s Padme Amidala is painfully stiff and devoid of charisma; The growing political plots unfolding around the Galactic Senate also gave Portman no room to showcase his considerable talents.

Robert Downey Jr – Dolittle (2020)

There have been few men with such a natural charisma as RDJ; the camera loves him, as does the public. Therefore, it is no small shame that his acting career after the success of Hombre de Hierro will be limited to Marvel’s Tony Stark: from Avengers In 2012, her only major non-MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) roles were The Judge and DolittleBoth could be charitably described as disappointments. However, his role as the doctor who talks to animals in Dolittle It must be the worst: a tasteless, charmless role in a classic childish premise.

Tom Hardy – Capone (2020)

As an actor, Tom Hardy makes big decisions. This is what makes it great; is a large part of what imbued movies like Bronson or Mad Max: Fury Road with such a unique and specific energy. But these big choices don’t always pay off, leading to rare results in movies like last year’s bizarre Al Capone biopic. Viewers savagely criticized the film on social media, with one reviewer writing that Hardy “groans, coughs, and plows his way through scenes that lack any form of direction, sympathy, and / or purpose.”

Adam Sandler – The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

Many of Sandman’s performances can be described as vague, vulgar, or just plain bad, making it easy to forget how great Sandler is as an actor. When applied, whether in his own-produced comedies or more dramatic projects (Punch-Drunk Love; The Meyerowicz Stories; Uncut Gems), can be a force to be reckoned with. On Ridiculous 6However, it is not even a force to be tolerated. Playing a white orphan raised by Native Americans in the Old West, Sandler is, in truth, terrible. The movie is poor and received a rare zero percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Leonardo DiCaprio – J Edgar (2011)

The fact that there isn’t much to choose from when it comes to poor performances is a testament to DiCaprio’s consistency. J EdgarHowever, it is a total failure. Shot in the heady days before DiCaprio’s Best Actor win, the biopic was a transparent tactic for Oscar gold, in which the actor donned hideous prosthetics to play an elderly version of the controversial FBI director. Not much better than a younger J Edgar Hoover, sure, this is a bad, indulgent movie, one that the star of the Titanic fails to elevate.

Michael Caine – Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

It should have been a success to land Michael Caine for the fourth entry in the franchise of Jaws. Roy Scheider had left the franchise after Jaws 2 and the presence of a star was needed. Unfortunately, Caine wasn’t exactly covered in glory. For his part, the British actor scoffed at the film’s dubious merits, declaring: “I’ve never seen it, but it’s clearly terrible. However, I have seen the house he built and it is wonderful. “

Naomi Watts – Diana (2013)

This year saw a superlative portrayal of the late Princess Diana on screen, as Kristen Stewart took on the role in the bold, revisionist biopic. Spencer. However, previous attempts to capture the “people’s princess” were not so successful, the biopic Diana 2013 is the lowest point of Naomi Watts’ career. The star of Mulholland Drive she is very bad in her attempt to play the royal, but the movie itself is a shoddy and poorly conceived work.

Idris Elba – Cats (2019)

Watch the screen during any frame of the musical Cats of 2019 is seeing a bad performance; this place could also have been for Judi Dench, or Ian McKellen or Ray Winstone. It’s not necessarily Idris Elba’s fault as much as the damn CGI, but Macavity is a creepy alien creation, and not in the way it’s supposed to be. The Stringer Bell Heights of The Wire they had never felt so far away.

Meryl Streep – Into the Woods (2014)

Meryl Streep’s place in the Hollywood Hall of Fame is beyond question; It practically has Oscar nominations with an annual subscription. However, some of his performances and acting tics elicited dubious reactions from critics. Her role as a witch in Into the woods it is one of its lowest points. Stephen Sondheim’s masterful musical was robbed of much of its charm and charisma for this Disney-produced film adaptation, and Streep’s performance is over the top and off-putting. The part of the opening song where you have to rap is also a nightmare.

Glenn Close – Hillbilly elegy (2020)

Glenn Close’s role in this condescending part of the rural American subgenre may be one of the worst Academy Award-nominated performances. Close has proven to be one of the best actresses of her generation, with diverse but top-notch performances in everything from The Wife from 2017 to FX’s Police Drama The Shield, but like grandma “mamaw” in Hillbilly elegy, Close is, unfortunately, very forgiving. Everyone seems to agree that Close is long overdue for an Oscar; Thank God they didn’t give it to him for this.