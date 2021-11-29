Selena Gomez shows off her new tattoo with which she reaffirms her faith

The singer The famous Selena Gomez on more than one occasion has declared to be a deep believer in God, so she has declared herself to be a Christian, now all this relates to her new tattoo and makes it clear that she has left behind the mini tattoos.

Most of the Selena Marie Gomez tattoos They are small, although now he also confirms that he is going more with the trend of minimalist tattoos to leave his most loyal followers very inspired.

Seelena Gomez’s new tattoo has shown it off on her official TikTok account, where the American actress and businesswoman who created Rare Beauty, her own cosmetics brand, has detailed that she carries it very close to her heart.

Just above the chest and approaching the shoulder, the composer born in Grand Prairie, Texas, United States boasts a bigger tattoo compared to the others, it is in black ink and it’s about the symbol of a cross.

Very happy and smiling, she is recorded in a video that was later uploaded to her TikTok profile, showing her cross tattoo which is undoubtedly a reaffirmation of his Christian faith, from her great guide and where she gets the strength to get ahead Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez leaves behind the mini tattoos and shows off her new tattoo with which she reaffirms her faith. Photo: Special



At 29 years of age, the interpreter of Dance with me and De una vez already has enough tattoo collection Although most of them are small, the favorites of all women, for looking somewhat elegant and being discreet.

A tattooed semicolon poses on his wrist of the one born on July 22, 1992 in black ink, he has done it with his group of friends and means that “everything continues”, it was one of the first that has been done and is she said very happy to share a tattoo with his new family.

Selena Gomez has a phrase in Arabic on her back, it means “first love yourself” and everything seems to have been something her ex, Justin Bieber, has told her, because she has a song that recites practically the same thing.

A musical note on the other wrist, the year of her mother Mandy Teefey’s birth on the nape of the neck in Roman numerals and more phrases as well as a mini tattoo behind the ear also presumes Selena Gomez, by the way, did you know that her name is inspired in the queen of tex-mex, Selena quintanillaWell, yes, his parents love his music and there it is.