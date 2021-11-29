Selena Gomez rides her own ‘Goop’ (but without vagina candles)

It’s been a long time since Selena Gomez (29) began to diversify her professional career beyond television or music to become a producer of successful series such as ‘For thirteen reasons’ and a guru of the world of beauty with her Rare line.

This Thursday the former Disney girl has announced a new project that seems to be the most personal to date: a portal called ‘Wondermind’, which he created in collaboration with his mother Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson and which will be released in February 2022.

This platform will offer a very varied content that range from podcasts to daily articles and interviews to create a space in which an honest conversation can take place about any type of mental health problem. He will also propose exercises such as guided meditation journals and there will be “tangible products” to buy.

It is a combination that is very reminiscent of the business model followed by the ‘Goop’ portal, created by the actress Gwyneth Paltrow (49) focusing on wellness, albeit with less emphasis on mental and encompassing alternative and controversial practices that, in any case, have proven highly profitable because they have enabled its founder to build an empire valued at $ 250 million

Wondermind’s ultimate goal is help your users create a daily routine that allows them to better understand their mind with the right tools and the support of a community around them, where they can find other people who are dealing with situations or emotions similar to their own.

In addition to this, the singer has also been in the news this week for her alleged relationship with Chris Evans, which has been revived only a few days ago because of a sweater. And, her fans are convinced that a sweater that the actress wore days ago was not just a sweater, but a clue (the definitive one) that she is really dating the actor. Yes Yes. A sweater and we are going to tell you about it, to see what you think.

‘Gomevans’ It is a rumor that began based on information given by a British newspaper. It was said that the actors had met several times in different places in Los Angeles, including a restaurant, and photos of Selena and Chris leaving the premises quickly began to circulate on social networks, although separately. It was not long before it was discovered that these images did not correspond to a date between the two, and that they had not even been made on the same day. The rumor gained a lot of force because Chris Evans started following Selena Gomez on Instagram. What’s more, it was Selena herself who once admitted to being in love with Chris. He did it in 2015 during an interview with Andy Cohen, an American TV presenter. But of course, all these are coincidences and there is not one proof.

What we do have to give away and sell are clues. The most recent is clearly the most surreal: a sweater that the actress wore and that many of his followers believe to be a nod to Chris Evans’ viral jersey in the movie ‘Knives Out’ (‘Knives in the back’, in Spain). How do you stay?