Scientists discover the first ‘plume’ in the Milky Way
An international group of scientists has managed to identify for the first time a long and thin filament of dense gas that connects the two spiral arms of … 11.28.2021
Due to our location in the interior of our galaxy, it is difficult to determine its structure. However, thanks to increasingly advanced astronomical devices, scientists can now discover previously unknown details about the Milky Way. A study carried out by scientists from Germany, France and the United Kingdom has identified the first ‘plume’ of the Milky Way. galaxy in which we live. These long filaments of gas, previously detected in other galaxies, resemble bird feathers when viewed from a distance, hence their name. The finding was made when astronomers were studying the concentrations of carbon monoxide gas in the data. recorded by the APEX telescope in San Pedro de Atacama, Chile, the Phys.org portal detailed. Scientists noticed concentrations of this gas that had not been seen before and, after a closer analysis, discovered that it was part of a large formation of gases that extended from near the center of the galaxy outward. The gaseous filament connects two of the spiral arms that give the Milky Way its distinctive look. The newly discovered plume, dubbed Ola Gangotri, spans at least 6,000 light-years between the two arms. It is located about 17,000 light years from the center of rotation of the galaxy. Its mass is estimated to be equal to that of nine suns. The scientists further found that the Gangotri Wave is not as straight as expected, but zigzags back and forth along its length in a pattern similar to a sine wave. At the moment, it has not been possible to explain the strange phenomenon, but the researchers assume that some as yet unidentified force could be the explanation. The research was published in the scientific journal The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
November 25, 14:14 GMT
