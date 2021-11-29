Schedule and where to watch the games

Liga MX unveiled the dates and times of the semifinal matches of the Apertura 2021, which will begin this Wednesday, December 1 at the University Olympic Stadium, where Pumas will host Atlas.

Pumas was the first team to qualify for the final after eliminating América at the Azteca Stadium last Saturday, the same day that Atlas sealed his ticket to the semifinals, after getting his ticket for the best position in the general table after having drawn 1-1 against Rayados.

The third box to advance to this round was Tigres, who with a goal from Carlos Salcedo at the University Stadium, left Santos out of the title fight.

León took the last ticket to the semifinals after beating Puebla forcefully, and now they will face those of the UANL for one of the passes to the grand final of the current tournament.

When do you play the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX?

The first leg matches of the 2021 Apertura semifinals of the MX League will be playing on Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 December, while the duels back will be the Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 December, being this last day when we know what the final will be.

The first clashes will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario (Pumas) and Estadio Universitario (Tigres), since Atlas and León are better classified in the general table, so they will close at home.

Is there an away goal in the Liga MX semifinals?

The away goal factor has been eliminated for this league, so it is no longer a tiebreaker criterion, being the team that scores the most goals on the global scoreboard the one that advances to the final.

In case of having equalized in the global scoreboard, the club that will win the grand final ticket will be the one that is better positioned in the general classification.

Teams classified to the semifinals of Liga MX

1. Atlas

2. Leon

3. Tigers

4. Cougars

Dates and times of the Liga MX semifinals

First leg matches

Tigers vs Leon

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Schedule: 9:00 p.m.

Place: University Stadium

Pumas vs Atlas

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Hours: 9:00 p.m.

Place: University Olympic Stadium

Return matches

Leon vs Tigers

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Schedule: 9:00 p.m.

Place: Nou Camp Stadium

Atlas vs Pumas

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Schedule: 19:00 hours

Place: Jalisco Stadium

Where to watch the first leg matches of the Liga MX semifinals

