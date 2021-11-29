Santos News: Guillermo Almada is no longer a Santos Laguna technician

Guillermo Almada he is no longer the technician of the Santos Laguna, According to the Lagunero club itself, one day after falling into the quarterfinals against the Tigers.

The Sports Committee met to analyze the tournament and the future of the team, deciding the departure of the Uruguayan coach by not agreeing with future plans.

“After completing the participation of the Men’s First Team in the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament, the Sports Committee met to carry out the corresponding evaluation. In this session, it was determined not continue the process of Guillermo Almada and his Technical Corps at the head of the campus, derived from differences in the vision in the medium and long term, “Santos explained in a statement.

“We deeply appreciate Guillermo’s work and his work team over more than two and a half years with the Warriors, in which I managed to advance to all the final phases and kept Santos as a leading team of Mexican Football, wishing him success in his future projects, “added the La Comarca club.

Almada arrived in Santos in 2019, achieving the runner-up in the Clausura 2021, after losing the Final with Cruz Azul, 2-1.

The fate of the strategist could be in the selection of Uruguay, being one of the candidates after the departure of Scar Washington Tabrez, after 15 years in office.

The technicians laid off



Guillermo Almada joined the list of technicians laid off in the Apertura 2021, which includes:

Hctor Altamirano: He was removed from the bench of the Gallos Blancos del Quertaro on Matchday 6, after falling to Pachuca.

He was removed from the bench of the Gallos Blancos del Quertaro on Matchday 6, after falling to Pachuca. Victor Manuel Vucetich: He stopped being a Chivas coach prior to playing the National Classic against America on Matchday 10, despite having four games without defeat at that time.

He stopped being a Chivas coach prior to playing the National Classic against America on Matchday 10, despite having four games without defeat at that time. Guillermo Vzquez: Day 10 took its toll on him and after losing to Pachuca he was fired as a Necaxa coach. He has three wins and seven losses.

Day 10 took its toll on him and after losing to Pachuca he was fired as a Necaxa coach. He has three wins and seven losses. Robert Dante Siboldi: The Uruguayan lasted until Day 11 to be dismissed as the coach of the Xolos de Tijuana. He lost 3-0 to hydrochlorides and that was his sentence.

The Uruguayan lasted until Day 11 to be dismissed as the coach of the Xolos de Tijuana. He lost 3-0 to hydrochlorides and that was his sentence. Guillermo Almada: He reached the quarterfinals in this Apertura 2021, but being eliminated by Tigres did not please the board and they decided to break relations.

Photo: Imago 7

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:



How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state