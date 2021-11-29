Salma Hayek revealed former racist attack on Walk of Fame

The actress, Salma Hayek, unveiled its star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame and at the ceremony commented on old racist comments received since their arrival in the US While the delivery of the star was taking place, the protagonist of Eternals dedicated this triumph to her fans.

In that context, thanked all those who have supported her since his arrival in the American film industry, since from the first moment he felt that it was not well received. In fact, Salma Hayek He commented at the ceremony on some racist comments he has received telling him to leave the United States.

Of course, on this important day, his co-star could not be missing in They are like children (2010) and They are like children 2 (2013), Adam Sandler. In addition, the event was attended by Chloé zhao, director of Eternals and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, great friend of Hayek.

«Nobody wants me to be here. They almost killed me today »

Salma explained that, after two years since he arrived in the North American country, he suffered an attack with a couple of friends in Hollywood Boulevard. On that occasion, a man attacked them with a knife and they fled as best they could while two people managed to reduce the attacker.

«Why am I telling you this story? Cause every time I think of Hollywood Boulevard that’s what I rememberHayek said. «And the truth is that that night when I went home I said to myself: ‘What am I doing here? Nobody wants me to be here. They almost killed me today, ‘”said the House of Gucci actress.

Salma Hayek, He also said that this was not the only racist attack who has lived, and reviewed other situation lived long ago. “I remember once I went to the movies and someone hit me on the back of my chair and said: ‘Mexican, don’t you sit in front of me. Go back to your country‘»

“I remember again I was queuing in a cafeteria and someone grabbed my arm, pulled me out of the line and said: ‘I’m not going to line up behind a Mexican‘”Concluded the actress.