Rosalía and Billy Eilish win the best Latin video award at the MTV Video Music Awards

The collaboration between the American singer Billie Eilish and the Spanish Rosalia in the song “Lo vas aológico” it was awarded today as the best Latin video of the year in the prestigious MTV Awards.

The topic He thus imposed himself on powerful competitors such as Maluma (Hawaii), J.Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy (One Day), Black Eyed Peas with Shakira (Girl like me) and Karol G. (Bichota).

The subject, included in the soundtrack of the series “Euphoria” and that stands out for its slow pace, it surprised by triumphing over the other candidates, who were very danceable.

The award for the Latino category was announced after the end of the gala, which was held in New York this Sunday and in which Eilish was present but not Rosalía.

Lil Nas X wins music video of the year award

Lil Nas X won the MTV Video Music Award (VMA) this Sunday for the best video clip of the year, the most coveted, for its theme “Montero (Call me by your name)”.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill and is 22 years old, collected the statuette of the astronaut at the Barclays Center in New York, beating heavyweights like Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”) or The Weeknd (“Save your tears”).

“I have not taken this for granted, I love you,” said the singer excitedly, who previously starred in one of the most spectacular performances and that she walked the red carpet in a long dress.

The artist He wore a pregnant belly under the dress, as he has aesthetically promoted his new album, “Montero” (his real name), as if it were his son.

On stage, dazzled with an elaborate performance of “Industry baby” opposite Jack Harlow, and then he was taking off layers of clothes until stay in some glitter boxers to interpret “Montero”.

Lil Nas X also took another MTV VMA for directing that video clip.