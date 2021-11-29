Rockstar Games co-founder thinks Grand Theft Auto VI won’t be as provocative

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most controversial franchises in the history of video games, something that is not surprising considering its irreverent humor that it uses to criticize and parody some aspects of American culture. Although it is difficult to imagine an installment of the series without these elements, it seems that a legendary creative does see it as a possibility.

In a recent interview with youtuber Killazpain, Jamie King, co-founder of Rockstar Games, spoke about various topics related to his instance in the company and his work in the open world franchise. One of the topics that were addressed was the tone that a hypothetical sixth installment could have.

Jamie King, who left the company in 2006, believes the tone of a possible Grand Theft Auto VI It won’t be as provocative or fun compared to previous installments in the franchise. Instead, he believes that Rockstar Games could choose to do something more “cheesy” or serious, which would move away from the humorous overtones.

Jamie King Reveals Reasons He Left Rockstar Games

During a moment of the interview, Jamie King revealed the reasons why he decided to leave the company in 2006.

“I left because I believed that the situation was one way, but in reality it was different. And the way I found out was like ‘I don’t want to do this anymore’. All the fun and excitement I had (…) It was personal, but at the same time I understood the terrain I was in and that if I didn’t like it, I was the one who had to leave, so I left ”, commented Jamie King .

