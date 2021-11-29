Robert Downey Jr. and his biggest acting opportunity in 13 years – Para Ti Magazine

The actor who conquered all audiences with his portrayal of Tony Stark joins Christopher Nolan’s new project in a film about the atomic bomb.

The actor passed to immortality thanks to his role as Tony Stark, that is Iron Man, a movie that came out 13 years ago. However, he that role is already dead, as we could well see in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Thus, Robert Downey Jr. he is looking for new projects (with great directors) that will consecrate him even more and leave him at the same level as other greats.

You have to be honest, Tony Stark’s character has its moments, but artistically, It does not represent an acting challenge because, most of the time, it is childish and funny. This is typical of any action movie, not just (all) movie tapes. Marvel studios. Perhaps, these characteristics would have suited the Downey Jr. of the 80s, when he was a young James Dean type, in Rebel Without a Cause.

But the public has seen grow the actor in the personal and acting sphere. Gone are his scandals of excesses and relationships. And when he could tame his inner demons, courage and talent began to stand out, like a rough diamond being slowly carved. In 1992’s Chaplin, he boldly and ingeniously portrayed the great silent comedian of black-and-white cinema. His effort earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Then, 16 years later, came the second, like Best Supporting Actor, in a production that, to date, we do not know how it got there. We refer to ‘A movie War‘, where Robert Downey Jr. played Kirk Lazarus, an actor so Methodist that, for one role, he paints his face to play an African American. This probably wouldn’t even happen, but times were very crazy at the beginning of the 21st century.

Then, 13 years have passed of Iron Man and all the phenomenon that was formed around him. Now, Downey Jr. landed in the drama Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, director who took, to another level, the races of Heath ledger, Christian bale and Matthew McConaughey. Your character will be the counterpart of the father of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the acting duel is advertised as a must-see.

Unfortunately, it will be a long time to see this duel actor, as it is scheduled to premiere in July 2023.

