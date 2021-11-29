Rihanna frames her cachetero charm on stage

Rihanna frames her charm in cachetero and quirky leggings | AFP

Truly spectacular! The beautiful Rihanna once again found a way to steal sighs and exalt hearts with her charm and tremendous curves. The singer originally from Bárbados on this occasion did it with a denim jacket that made more than one nervous.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty He left a couple of unforgettable photographs on social networks, as these images date from one of his presentations in which he took the stage with a cachetero and some peculiar leggings.

“Bad Riri” wore a quite urban style, with a denim jacket, a black top and a colorful jacket that she accompanied with ankle boots, huge earrings and her “afro” style hair, which really fascinated those present and social networks.

The singer looked really beautiful and in all its angles, because those present did not miss the opportunity to capture how her charms looked framed in that flirty short cachetero and with those net-shaped leggings.

It should be noted that in these images Rihanna She looks more voluptuous than when she became famous in the world of music, because let’s remember that she was very thin, although with a beautiful body as always.

Rihanna frames her charm in cachetero and quirky leggings. Photo: AP.



It was some time later that the famous woman became empowered and decided to support other women to love her body regardless of shape and size and thus also accepted herself, looking beautiful regardless of the number on the scale.

Later and going with this ideal, Rihanna founded Fenty, a very personal clothing brand for women with the aim of looking really attractive and comfortable, its success was such that the presentations of this clothing line are made in the purest Victoria Secret style and with top-level music artists .

Riri decided to retire from music; However, she has not done so from the artistic environment with which she is in contact with her day-to-day life as a businesswoman, which also includes her line of cosmetics used by the most famous in the entertainment world.

Despite the fact that she is seen happy performing in other areas, the followers of this beautiful woman still yearn for the possibility of her returning to the stage and filling them with more successes as Umbrella, the same one that brought her to the top. However, Rihanna has responded by keeping in touch with them, being very active in her social networks and always showing appreciation for their support in each project.