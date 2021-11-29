Release date of the most important Netflix movie of the year

We are getting closer and closer to what will be the end of the year and the streaming service Netflix is preparing to once again entertain its millions of subscribers with the new content that will be integrated into its immense library. We have already told you about the series, of which the new seasons of The Paper House, The Witcher and Cobra Kai, but here we will refer to the most important film on the platform in 2021, which will come very soon.

The Coronavirus pandemic had generated suspensions and even cancellations of productions during 2020, so they had to start the first month of this year with everything and they did. In the second week of January they stomped when they announced all the films they would release in the following months and the one that stood out the most above others is undoubtedly Don’t look up or Don’t look up.

What is it about? It tells the story of Kate Dibiasky, astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, who discover something amazing: there is a comet in the solar system that is on a direct collision course with the Earth, but the reality is that nobody cares. That’s why they go on a media tour and social media campaigns that lead them to meet the nation’s top officials, but they don’t take them seriously either. “What do you have to do to make the world look up?”, close your synopsis.

What is its importance? First of all we must mark that in the direction and in the script there is Adam McKay, who in the last decade has gained relevance for The Big Short (2015) and Vice (2018), projects that position him as the ideal director for this film. Second, we find a cast full of stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans and Rob Morgan, among others.

+ When does Don’t Look Up premiere on Netflix?

It was originally planned to be launched in late 2020, but the health crisis forced them to change. Don’t look up or Don’t look up will have a limited theatrical release on December 10, while On the Netflix platform it will be available from December 24. A few hours before toasting Christmas it doesn’t hurt to watch a movie with Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

