Red Notice beat ‘Avengers Endgame’ in its first two weeks | Famous
‘Red Notice’ brings together a cast of stars with Dwayne johnson Leading the way, in an action-packed comedy film that revolves around a story about the search for and theft of ancient Egyptian treasures.
All this seems to have gone down well with the public and Netflix could have in their hands the most successful film in its history and even greater than the Marvel superhero films.
The success of ‘Red Notice’
According to the data shared by Dwayne Johnson himself on his instagram and provided by Netflix, the tape accumulated 148 million 720 thousand hours of viewing, which places it as the most viewed in 93 countries, only in its first week since premiere.
The inertia of the film has continued strong and since its premiere it has already accumulated 277.9 million hours viewed on the platform, which puts it very close to becoming the most watched Netflix film in its history, although the most up-to-date data it has The Rock make sure that it already is.
Beat the Avengers tapes
In its latest report on its own content views, Netflix revealed that its most watched English-language film is ‘Bird Box’ starring Sandra Bullock with 282 million hours and secondly ‘Extration’ by Chris Hemsworth with 231 million hours .
But when compared to the box office numbers of Marvel’s most recent hit: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in its first two weeks, ‘Red Notice’ has seen many more hours than superheroes and even the entire Cinematic Universe. from Marvel together.
According to a Polygon comparison made with the box office numbers of ‘Endgame’, the Avengers movie has a duration of 182 minutes and each ticket sold translates into about 1,047 million hours seen by the public. But when taking the data of its premiere in its first two weeks, the Netflix tape is more watched than the Marvel one.
Even adding the length of the 23 Marvel movies from ‘Iron-Man’ to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and having 191 seen by thousands of fans, their numbers would not come close to the hours reported by Netflix. from ‘Red Notice’.
Regarding these figures and statistics presented, the streaming giant ensures that its metrics are reliable, as they are carried out by the independent company EY, which reviews the numbers and publishes the results. Although some metric experts have accused companies of inflating their numbers, as Netflix did before by taking as a visualization if only two minutes of content were seen in a row.