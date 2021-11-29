Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Vincius drives the Bernabu crazy and commands the white somersault

ANDl Real Madrid conquered a great game against a huge rival with suffering, effort, success in the changes and quality in the areas. After a long hour of mastery and high performance of a maysculo Sevilla, with excellent Ocampos, Vinicius broke the duel with a world-wide crack goal, at the height of the best, and fastened it with a number one stop of his own. The whites found answers to the problem of bending Lopetegui’s men, and that is within the reach of few teams. White triumph of 2-1 over the Andalusians.

And is that the Sevilla’s presentation at the Santiago Bernabu was unbeatable. And not just because of the early goal. Lopetegui’s team stood with authority, moving the ball with speed and precision to avoid the timid pressure of Real Madrid, which also entered the match frozen. The ball was from Seville almost from the kickoff, and the first corner from the left ended up in the cage. I threw Acua with the thread out, Rafa Mir was delayed, Militao and Mendy got in the way and the Murcian put his forehead next to the post, impossible for Courtois. It was not the only occasion for the striker, who took advantage of a gross error by Carvajal and finished twice and forced two miracles, one from Alaba on the line and the other from Courtois with his giant mitten.

It could be due to the success of Seville, but also Madrid’s weak defensive performance helped. Not just from the defenses, that too. All four were firmer in the opposite field than in their own. Even Mendy, who couldn’t find Ocampos’ clue, was more productive in attack. To the Nervionenses lacked the decision to step on real, as Rakitic showed when intercepting another failed pass from Carva. Instead of looking for Rafa Mir to measure the centrals, he contained possession. In those was the game, beyond that here, when Militao controlled in the middle line, armed his right hand and shot hard, powerful, in the direction of the post. Maybe Bono hesitated between clearing or blocking, the fact is that the ball slipped towards the post and the rebound fell to Benzema, who took the piece. As a good hunter.

The tie did not solve the white problems in coverage. Especially with Ocampos. The Argentine was a torment for all sectors. When he started diagonally, he got rid of Casemiro and placed the shot on the laguero. When he looked for the vertical, he curled Alaba into a ball, who tapped the rival with his foot. Snchez Martnez did not pit a penalty. Well okay. Ocampos closed the first half by detaching himself from the band and looking for the center of Montiel, alone, in the area. Head centered, and Courtois, well placed, notepad.

Back from changing rooms, Sevilla insisted with their dominance, positional and with the ball. Football stuff, I rent him less than in the first act, because Madrid joined the lines more and accepted the plan of the contra. He was able to get out of hand in two vertiginous attacks narrowly wasted. Asensjo received a great pass from Casemiro and his shot from the edge went close to the squad. Vinicius, meanwhile, came out like a lightning bolt from his own field, did not see the connection with Benzema and played the shot, deflected.

With the clash tense, the coaches intervened. Delaney came in for Rakitic, and Ancelotti put Camavinga and Valverde in. Bingo. The whites found the energy they needed to corner Sevilla, so much so that Lopetegui made two more substitutions in midfield to contain Madrid.

In one of those parties of those who decide titles, the final fireworks were yet to explode. Vincius, who had not been as fine as in other appointments, turned the Bernabu upside down with a monumental move. On the wing, he got rid of Ocampos with a control with his chest oriented, threw the horizontal, looked for the gap and placed the shot in the square. Garrincha lives.

It is true that Sevilla did not deserve to lose, and he went for the draw convinced. He was able to catch it in the last act of danger, with Bono joining the attack. The short corner came to Acua, who doubled to the far post, Delaney headed comfortably and Courtois scored the final goal. Or I saved him, how much does it matter. To be solid you have to mark differences in the areas, and there Madrid was better than Sevilla.

