Raymundo Fulgencio, sent off after an attempt to fight for provoking the rival bench

Raymundo Fulgencio provoked Santos’ substitutes, after Carlos Salcedo scored the goal that gave Tigres a place in the semifinals

Raymundo Fulgencio, a Tigres footballer, was sent off in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Santos Because the youth, who was on the substitute bench, provoked rivals during the celebration of Carlos Salcedo’s goal, which meant 2-2 on aggregate.

10 minutes after the end of the key between Tigres and Santos, Carlos Salcedo appeared in the warriors’ area to send the ball into the nets with a powerful left-footed shot to make it 2-2 on aggregate.

Raymundo Fulgencio Tigres UANL Imago7

The felines players immediately ran to celebrate with the central defender, who went to the ‘Volcán’ fans to celebrate. However, before the game was resumed, Diego Valdés and Raymundo Fulgencio exchanged words, which triggered an outbreak of anger on the local bench.

Ronaldo Prieto was the first to approach the youth of Tigres, but later Diego Valdés arrived to claim more angrily, while the substitutes of the felines covered Raymundo Fulgencio.

The attempt did not pass to greater by the intervention of players of both squads. However, Luis Enrique Santander, central referee, decided to take the red card from the squad player from the Nuevo León team, in addition to admonishing Diego Valdés.