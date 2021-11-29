Rayados would avoid Chelsea; this is how the Club World draw was

The Club World Cup is close and with almost all the classifieds already defined, this Monday, November 29, the lottery to define the keys of the tournament to be played in 2022 in the United Arab Emirates after the change of venue due to the refusal of Japan to host it.

Striped Key in Club World Cup

With the series defined, Rayados, champion of the Concachampions, would avoid playing the Semifinals against Chelsea, UEFA champion, since in case of advancing Palmeiras would play them, similar to the path that Tigres had in 2021, where they reached the Final.

The Gang will start the road against Al-Ahly in the second match of the competition; the winner of this duel will go to the Semifinals against Palmeiras, two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores de Conmebol, who is attending for the second time in a row.

The opening duel will be between Al Jazira vs Auckland City and whoever wins will face Al Hilal and from here will come the rival of Chelsea in the semifinals.

When is the Club World Cup?

FIFA also defined the competition dates to be played in the Middle East, and will start the February 3 to end on the 12th of the same month in 2022, similar to those of the 2021 edition that was played in Qatar.

Gianni Infantino He thanked the United Arab Emirates for hosting the competition after the forced change of venue, since Japan could not be the country where the competition will be disputed due to the coronavirus pandemic and sanitary restrictions.

“I thank the United Arab Emirates for taking a step to help football when it was needed. And congratulations to the qualified clubs, this tournament represents the best clubs in the world competing for the grand prize and I understand my best wishes to the teams. Good luck, ”said the FIFA president.

Third time that Rayados would face the Conmebol champion

This is the Third time the Gang will face Al-Ahly, although the first time they are encountered at the start of the competition. In the edition of 2012 they had to face them for third place and they managed to obtain it by scoring 2-0.

In that of 2013 they saw each other for fifth place and thrashed 5-1, when they did not advance from the quarterfinals and were in the key of Conmebol’s rival, Atlético Mineiro, since they fell a previous instance against Raja Casablanca.

In 2011 something similar happened to them, in the Quarters they played Kashiwa Reysol and they fell 4-3 on penalties, so they had to play for fifth place when in the semis they would have played Santos of Brazil.