Ramos Rizo considers that the referee forgives a clear penalty against León

Our analyst points out that Pérez Durán is wrong in not sanctioning a milestone in the area of ​​the emerald squad

LEÓN – In the first half, Guillermo Martinez fell to the ground within the area of ​​the Lion, when trying to go for a rebound, the whistler did not score a penalty, despite the fact that a “t-shirt pull” was seen on the player of the Puebla, as reported by the arbitration analyst of ESPN, Felipe Ramos Rizo.

“Min: 19. Martinez pull off a shirt, a penalty in favor of Puebla that Perez does not sanction,” said Felipe Ramos Rizo, on his social networks.

Pérez Durán forgave a clear penalty committed by León. Imago7

The front Guillermo Martinez he claimed the t-shirt pull from the whistler, but Jorge Antonio Pérez Duran did not indicate the fault, in addition that it was not required by the VAR, to review the action in favor of La Franja del Puebla.

The foul on Guillermo Martínez was reported before the Lion take the advantage, thanks to the goal of Angel Mena, so the result could be different, if the penalty was marked in favor of the Puebla.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

In the plugin, the referee Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán favored the Puebla, after not showing a second yellow to Lucas Maia, a player who deserved it, which prevented those led by Nicolás Larcamón from being left with one less against him Lion.

“He forgives Maia min 50 for the second yellow,” Felipe Ramos Rizo reported on Twitter.

Puebla needs not to lose to León in order to advance to the semifinals, as they took a 2-1 lead in the first leg. The Strip advanced to the quarterfinal stage, after leaving Chivas in the playoff.

Nicolás Larcamón’s team has been a regular team in the league, due to the fact that they have three in a row. In two he has met the Lion, a team that eliminated him in the Apertura 2020.