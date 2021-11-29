Ralf Rangnick takes over the reins of Manchester United

Although it was already an open secret for several days, it has been in recent minutes when the Manchester United has confirmed that it will be Ralf rangnick who leads the first team for the remainder of the season. Once the course is over, the German will become a club advisor for a minimum of two seasons.

“Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim coach because of his leadership and the technical skills he has acquired after nearly four decades of management and coaching experience. Everyone at the club expects work with him for the season ahead, and then for two more years in his advisory role. “John Murtough acknowledged. football director of the English club.

A new challenge

The experienced 63-year-old technician lands in Old trafford after putting an end to his time as general director of Lokomotiv Moscow. Previously, the Backnang had held different positions in the Red Bull corporation.

“I am excited to join Manchester United and I am focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent and has a great balance between youth and experience. All my efforts over the next six months will be aimed at helping these players to develop their potential, both individually and, more importantly, the team. Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s long-term goals as a consultancy. “, he acknowledged.