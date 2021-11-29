Pumas will face Atlas for a ticket to the final; Tigers and Leon fight in the other key

Pumas does not know the defeat against Atlas in Liguilla; Likewise, León has not beaten Tigres in direct elimination

Pumas beat America 1 to 3 overall and will meet Atlas in the semifinals of the Apertura 2021, which eliminated Monterrey thanks to a better position in the general table, after equaling a goal in the series, while Tigres tied two goals with Santos, got his ticket by the same tiebreaker criteria and will be measured against León, which beat Puebla (3-2).

In the direct elimination round in Liga MX, Pumas and Atlas have met twice, with a positive balance for the cats, as they do not know the defeat in four duels against the Foxes.

Semifinals Opening 2021

In the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2014, Pumas received the Atlas in Ciudad Universitaria and won 3 to 1; In the second leg, the Auriazules imposed conditions 1 to 2 at the Jalisco Stadium.

The other antecedent goes back to the semifinals of the Apertura 2004 – the last time Atlas reached the pre-final round before this championship. In the first round, Pumas imposed conditions 4 to 3 and finished the task as seen with a score of 1 to 2.

For its part, the rivalry between León and Tigres in the league consists of three previous chapters, with a clear inclination for the university students, who have not lost against the ‘Fiera’ in direct elimination.

In the semifinals of the Apertura 2016, Tigres beat León 0 to 1 during the first 90 minutes and finished the work in the ‘Volcán’ with the scoreboard 2 to 1.

A year later, both sides tied at one goal throughout the tie, but Tigres advanced due to a better position in the general table, as it was second place and León occupied the seventh step.

The most recent chapter among felines occurred in the final of the Clausura 2019, in which Tigres won his seventh title thanks to the advantage of a goal he obtained at the University Stadium, which he defended throughout the return match.