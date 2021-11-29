POCO F4 Pro will arrive in January as the global version of the Redmi K50 Pro

While 2021 will end with the arrival of Xiaomi’s first flagship, the Xiaomi 12, next year will not start differently with POCO’s first model, LITTLE F4 Pro.

The second model in the Xiaomi catalog that will mount the Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1, previously known as 898, will be the Redmi K50 Pro. Redmi’s highest-end model for 2022 that will have the most powerful processor for Android terminals.

However, the K50 Pro will come out of China under two names, Xiaomi 12X Pro and LITTLE F4 Pro Same smartphone with different name for China, India and the global market respectively.

POCO F4 Pro Features

While the Xiaomi 12X will be a lite version with more basic specifications to offer a model contained in price, the 12X Pro will mount the best Qualcomm processor. In addition, it will feature a 6.67 ″ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As for the RAM, you will have three configuration options with 8, 12 or 16 GB. And to offer higher performance, your CPU will be supported by liquid cooling.

Its photographic section will stand out for a 64MP main sensor that will be complemented by an ultra wide angle and a macro of which its specifications are not yet known.

According to your model number, 22011211G, the POCO F4 Pro will arrive in the first month of 2022. We look forward to learning more details of its features in the coming weeks.

