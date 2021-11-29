PlayStation Plus surprises its users with a new surprise

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

PlayStation Plus is a service that, in exchange for a monthly or annual fee, gives you access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts and some games for PS4 and PS5. Outside of that, there are also occasions when it surprises its users with surprise content for some games, as happened recently.

What happens is that PlayStation and Epic Games announced a new content pack for Rocket league. This is an item pack that will be available for any PlayStation Plus user to claim and use to have their car Rocket league look great.

But what exactly is surprise? It is a package that includes the following cosmetic items:

Spoof Star DL Wheels

Ninja Star BL Boost

Seeing Stars BL Topper

Starscape Jr. BL Decal

In other news

As you can see, this pack of cosmetic items for Rocket league will let your car be decorated with stars and the characteristic colors of the PlayStation Plus service.

It should be mentioned that, at the moment, it is unknown if it is a limited-time promotion or if it will be available permanently. Whatever the case, we recommend you claim it to avoid running out of your item package to Rocket league. You can get them here.

What did you think of this surprise? Did you expect to receive this reward on PlayStation Plus? Tell us in the comments.

Find all the news related to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and their upcoming games at this link. On this page you will find more information about PlayStation Plus.

Related Video: PlayStation 5 Is Here But Will It Still King?