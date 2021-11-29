Phrases that reflect the feminist commitment of Emma Watson

“Men: I want to extend a formal invitation to you. Gender equality is your business too,” said the young Harry Potter star.

Passionate, personal and forceful. This was the speech on feminism and gender equality delivered by British actress Emma Watson in September 2014 at the United Nations headquarters, to present the “HeForShe” campaign.

“Men: I want to extend a formal invitation to you. Gender equality is your concern too,” said the young actress who was appointed UN Women goodwill ambassador six months ago.

The idea was that more than 1,000 men join the campaign to promote gender equality and thus contribute to ending discrimination. A job that seems ideal for the actress, who has declared herself a convinced feminist.

Reactions to Watson’s words praised her determination and highlight that her concept of feminism is much more inclusive than we are used to.

The actress’s text also generated a stir and comments on social networks, where users have described it as exciting, inspiring and real.

Emma Watson in September 2014 at the United Nations headquarters, to present the “HeForShe” campaign

Here are five of the most striking points of his speech:

For many, feminism is synonymous with hating men

“The more I talk about feminism, the more I understand that fighting for women’s rights has become -in many cases- synonymous with hating men. If there is one thing I am sure of, it is that this has to end.

For the record, feminism – by definition – is believing that both men and women should have equal rights and opportunities. It is the political, economic and social theory of the equality of the sexes. ”

Feminism has become an unpopular word

“I started to question gender equality a long time ago: at 8 years old, I wondered why they called me ‘bossy’ for wanting to direct a play for our parents, when they didn’t say the same to boys.

At 14, I began to be sexualized by certain groups in the press. At 15, my friends did not want to belong to sports teams so as not to look masculine. At 18, my male friends were unable to express their feelings.

So I decided that I was a feminist, something that didn’t seem complicated to me. However, my recent research has shown that feminism has become an unpopular word.

Apparently I belong to that group of women whose expressions are seen as too strong or aggressive, anti-male and unattractive. Why has the word feminist gotten so awkward? ”

The powerful phrases that reflect the feminist commitment of Emma Watson

The right thing is that I can make decisions about my own body

“I was born in the UK and I think it is only fair that I get paid the same as my male colleagues, that I can make decisions about my own body and that women play a role in creating policies that will affect my life. I deserve the same respect as a man, but unfortunately there is no country in the world where all women expect to receive these rights.

No country can say that it has fully achieved gender equality.

I am one of the lucky few who enjoys these rights, which I consider to be human. I am privileged because my parents did not love me less because I was born a woman and because at my school they did not limit me because I was “.

It’s time for us to look at the genres as a whole

“If the man is not made to believe that he has to be aggressive, the woman will not be submissive. If the man is not taught that he has to be controlling, the woman will not be controlled.

Men and women must feel free to be strong. It is time that we see genres as a set rather than as a set of polar opposites. We must stop challenging each other.

I want men to commit themselves so that their daughters, sisters and mothers are free from prejudice and also so that their children feel allowed to be vulnerable, human and a more honest and complete version of themselves. ”

If we don’t do something today, we will have to wait 100 years

“If we do nothing today, it will take 75 years or maybe 100 for a woman to expect to receive the same salary as a man for the same work. More than 15 million girls will be forced to marry in the next 16 years, still being girls.

If current figures hold up, it will not be until 2086 that women in rural Africa will be able to go to secondary school.

I invite you to let yourself be seen and ask yourself: If it’s not me, who? If not today, when? “