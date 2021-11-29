PHOTOS that prove what really happened with Amber Heard

A British media got photographs of the incident that triggered the divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The images show what really happened. Sight!

The conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has a media war that is far from over. Movie stars await the final verdict which will be next year, but in the meantime they try to clean up their image to continue their artistic careers. At the time, the actor was the most affected at work and that is why he strives to prove his innocence to the public. Photos were leaked that, according to his defense, prove what really happened in the troubled marriage. What is it about?

The Daily Mail of England was made with unpublished photos and videos of the incident between the actors that took place May 21, 2016. The actress denounced that on that occasion was physically attacked by her husband and used the fact to ask for a divorce that same year. The interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean denied the demand and now his lawyers say the leaked images prove what happened that night.

The evidence was provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, who visited the luxurious apartment on that occasion with four officers. In addition to the photos, the cops noted that they inspected the entire $ 1.5 million property, but They saw no injuries, vandalism, violence, damage, stains, or evidence of a crime.

These revelations are argument enough for Depp’s attorneys to claim that the woman lied. “Amber and her friends described a messy and chaotic crime scene, but the newly released Los Angeles police photos show unambiguously that the attic was undamaged and that their testimony was yet another grandiose lie.”Adam Waldman, the actor’s defender, told the Daily Mail.

Secondly, Lawyers for the Aquaman star remarked that they provided the court with footage from the scene of the incident., where do you see broken photo frames shattered glass and spilled wine on the hardwood floor and carpets.

The constant cross accusations between the artists will have their final verdict on April 11, 2022, when the trial is held in the county of Fairfax in Virginia. Although the actor tries to show his innocence with the leaked images, it is also true that during the litigation with The Sun 12 attacks by the actor against his wife were proven.