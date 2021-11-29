P&G withdraws these deodorants in the US for having benzene, a carcinogenic element

The company P&G withdrew in the US some deodorants Old Spice spray, for having benzene, carcinogenic chemical. Photo: AFP (Illustrative).

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that Procter & Gamble (P&G) voluntarily withdrew some deodorants spray Old Spice and Secret, after they detected the presence of benzene, carcinogenic element.

In a press release posted on social media, the FDA commented that P&G withdraw all batches of deodorants in aerosol with expiration until September 2023 by the benzene: orally, skin contact and inhalation, ways through which it can affect.

“It generates cancers such as leukemia and cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders that can be life-threatening. Daily exposure to benzene on deodorants cause adverse health consequences (is prevention) “.

P&G reaction to

Benzene is always in the environment

Found indoors and outdoors from multiple sources

In the press release, the US FDA clarified that P&G has not received any reports of adverse events related to deodorants in aerosol with benzene detected; noted that the recall of such products “is being carried out with great caution.”

“The deodorants They are packaged in aerosol cans. We are withdrawing all the lots with expiration until September 2023 of the following products “. P&G.

In the Old Spice line the High Endurance models will be retired; Hardest Working Collection in Stronger Swagger, Pure Sport Plus and Ult Capitan Spray; Under Deck Powder; and unscented powder spray, according to the FDA in agreement with P&G because of benzene.

Lots of Old Spice and Secret brand deodorant aerosols, as well as Old Spice Below Deck spray products, with an expiration date through September 2023, sold in the US are being recalled due to the presence of benzene, a carcinogenic chemical. pic.twitter.com/qbxwdcWuln – Civil Defense Cuba (@CubaCivil) November 27, 2021

Deodorants with benzene

On the other hand, in the Secret line, the deodorants with benzene withdrawn will be the models: