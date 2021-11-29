paranormal myths beyond Halloween

Ghosts, werewolf, and even the belief that the actor Nicolas Cage he is a vampire. The social networks harbor theories about paranormal phenomena and myths typical of Halloween which, despite how crazy they may seem, have become one of the most entrenched forms of misinformation.

The costumes that we will see the most this Halloween 2021 Read more

Fantastic explanations of everyday events or historical events are published on the internet every day, narratives that come to life with force on the eve of All Saints in Spain, on the night of Halloween that is celebrated in the Anglo-Saxon world or the Day of the Dead in Mexico.

Despite their grotesque nature, some of these theories have a significant influence, according to what various sociological studies reveal.

WOLF MEN, HAUNTED HOUSES AND ZOMBIES

In the context of the misinformation generated by covid-19 vaccines, a falsehood viralized in Bolivia which claimed that those who receive injections of these drugs turn into werewolves who devour human beings.

The deception is one of many that stem from the lie that these drugs modify the genome of those vaccinated, denied on numerous occasions by health authorities, experts doctors and verifiers.

Another incredible claim popularized on the internet is that Nicolas Cage He is an immortal vampire, after the assertion of an antique dealer who asked for a million dollars on eBay for an 1870 photograph of a man who closely resembles the actor.

Halloween: A route for horror lovers Read more

Cage himself humorously denied the theory in an interview on London’s television show. David letterman.

On Facebook or YouTube There are also very widespread publications with supposed evidence of spectral manifestations.

The perception that a place can be possessed by spirits from beyond is the most widespread paranormal belief among United States citizens, according to a study carried out in 2018 by the Chapman University.

The aforementioned research indicates that 58% of those surveyed think that this possibility is real.

This analysis of paranormal beliefs is part of a survey on the fears of Americans, carried out by the same Chapman University, which in its edition this year indicates that 9.3% of the thousand respondents in the whole country believe in ghosts and zombies.

THE DIFFICULTY OF REFUTING PARANORMAL BELIEFS

Bicentennial cemetery in Mexico offers spooky night walks Read more

This broad support may be due to the difficulty of science to disprove hypotheses based on paranormal phenomena.

Defining the boundaries between science and pseudoscience is a century-old philosophical debate known as “the demarcation problem.”

In the specific case of explanations that resort to paranormal causes, the complication is that “proving the non-existence of something” is “impossible” for “reason”, explains Miguel Vásquez, professor of Philosophy at the Complutense University of Madrid.

They are arguments linked to “forms of belief” that they are situated “on the fringes of reason,” says Vásquez.

On the contrary, the rejection of the existence of ghosts It is due to the “practical sense of life”, to the knowledge based on experience that they are not real, without the need for the endorsement of science.

The sale of costumes reveals that there will be a party for Halloween Read more

“Nobody asks a quantum physicist if ghosts exist in the CERN (Laboratory of the European Organization for Nuclear Research), in Switzerland “, because that would be equivalent to asking” questions of medieval philosophy in a particle accelerator “, whose experiments cost” billions of euros “.

For his part, Lars Arthur Tump, researcher at the Center for Logic and Philosophy of Science at the University of Leuven (Belgium), abounds in the fact that the statements about paranormal phenomena They cannot be refuted with scientific criteria does not mean that they are true.

In this sense, Tump quotes a passage from “The world and its demons: science as a light in the dark”, by Carl sagan, in which the well-known astrophysicist points out that the “inability to invalidate” a hypothesis “is not at all the same as proving it as true”.