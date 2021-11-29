Ómicron: the symptoms of the new variant of covid-19, according to the doctor who discovered it in South Africa

  Drafting
  • BBC News World

Dr. Angelique Coetzee.
Caption,

Dr. Angelique Coetzee spoke to the BBC from Pretoria, the executive capital of South Africa.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association, said that so far patients infected with the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes covid have presented very mild symptoms.

“What we are seeing now in South Africa, and remember that I am at the epicenter, is extremely mild“he told BBC presenter Andrew Marr online from Pretoria.

“We have not hospitalized anyone yet. I have spoken with other colleagues and the picture is the same,” he added.

Dr. Coetzee was the first to alert South African authorities to the possible existence of a new variant of the coronavirus. Laboratory tests confirmed that he was correct and the WHO declared it a variant of concern.

