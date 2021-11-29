Nicole Kidman’s strange transformation in her new series

Tranquillum House is the symbolic name of an exclusive health and wellness center where nine stressed-out Australians come for ten days for a total mind and body transformation retreat. The mysterious director, Masha, played by Nicole Kidman, keeps a close eye on patients with a strict mission to revitalize their exhausted bodies.

Nicole Kidman in Nine Perfect Strangers

Romance writer Frances Welty arrives in this luxurious place with a bad back and a broken heart. She is immediately interested in the rest of the guests. Some want to lose weight, others are looking for a fresh start, and some are there for reasons they don’t want to admit to themselves. But the one who intrigues him the most is the mysterious and charismatic director, Masha. Now the question that floats among the patients of this strange spa is: Should they forget their doubts and enjoy the place or flee, now that they still can?

The series was shot last year during the pandemic, an achievement that Nicole Kidman has been particularly pleased with. “I am very proud of what we have achieved this year, taking the filming of Nine Perfect Strangers to Australia during the covid pandemic. Collaborating with Melissa McCarthy, working again with David Kelley, Liane Moriarty and my fellow producers, joining forces with Hulu in America and now this: a global distribution deal with my studio, Amazon. The stars have aligned and I am delighted, “declared Kidman.

The series, produced by Hulu, has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for display at streaming. Its eight chapters will be available on the platform for in Spain from August 18.

Nine perfect strangers is based on the best-seller from the australian writer Liane moriarty , also author of the novel Big Little Lies (winner of 8 Emmy Awards and 4 Golden Globes), also successfully adapted for the screen and starring Nicole Kidman herself and Reese Whiterspoon. The novel is published in Spanish by the Suma de Letras publishing house.

“You assume that you are the problem, but you are the cure. You assume that you are the lock on the door, but you are the key that opens it,” reads the quote prior to the beginning of Moriarty’s novel. A strange event marks this fast-paced suspense story, where Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) begins running the Tranquillum House health center ten years after suffering a seemingly irreversible cardiac arrest during one of her healing sessions.

The series is produced by the teams responsible for Big Little Lies and The Undoing, which ensures a remarkable production. Kidman is accompanied by a brilliant cast, featuring Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale and Grace Van Patten, among others.