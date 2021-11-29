Nicolás Larcamón wishes to fulfill a contract with Puebla

Jonathan Collazo

After falling into the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021, and after a year in which Puebla entered the Liguilla in both tournaments, the strategist Nicolás Laramón assured that he will comply with the contract he has, after rumors about the interest of other teams to take their services.

“I have a contract with Puebla, I am very grateful and I am very comfortable, so I don’t even have anything “, said the Argentine technical director, who He arrived at the Angelopolis team in December 2020.

Beyond thinking about leaving, the coach said that together with the board of directors they are already planning the assembly of the squad for the Closing Tournament 2022, in which wants to reinforce the team they have now.

“We must prepare for what will be the first tournament of 2022. In this tournament there was a modification of the managerial figure that generated a bit of disagreement in what was the assembly, with a good job from all that disorder was compensated, but now we are committed to putting together a good team to compete with more margin and not be shortened in the replacement ”, he added.

Finally, Larcamón took time to thank the support of the fans who gathered tonight at the Nou Camp Stadium, and who supported them throughout the year. “I greatly appreciate the year that we live. We have worked a lot, the fans have been a very important part ”, he concluded.