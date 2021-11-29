Nicolas Cage’s latest madness is not wasted but … – Willy’s Wonderland – Spoiler Time

The new film of the eccentric actor finds him to clean blows against… diabolical animatronics. In this article we tell you why Willy’s wonderland It is something you should not miss if you are a fan of the bizarre, gore and class B cinema.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0v27rfaoB2Y&t=2s

The story introduces us to an outlaw, played by Nicolas Cage, whose truck breaks down in an apparently desolate place. There he receives the help of some villagers whose attitudes in themselves show us something gloomy. Everything is going relatively well until money problems arise at the time of paying for the repairs of the truck since the protagonist wants to pay with a credit card and the subject who made the arrangement asks for cash. In the meantime the outlaw named by the townspeople as Mike (Nicolas Cage) offers him a temporary job to pay what he owes: be a janitor for a day at the strange amusement park known as Willy’s wonderland. Thus, little by little, we are entering the microcosm of the amusement park until we realize that things there are strange, perverse, atrocious and above all, bizarre, because the film suddenly takes a disturbing turn. And when we thought that one more of those horror movies was coming, we suddenly found ourselves Nicolas Cage fighting for his life against some possessed animatronic robots. Yes! You read that right, possessed animatronic robots.

Such is the madness that is unleashed everything becomes unclassifiable. Every scene, every sequence, and every resolution does nothing but ask ourselves what the hell is happening and as crazy as it sounds, that is the attractive factor of the film and a success of its director.

But…

Perhaps the gamble itself may seem like a huge collection of ideas drawn from a lot of sides. More than one when seeing it will surely remember that episode of The Simpson where the yellow family goes to the land of Tom & Daly and robots try to kill tourists. Or perhaps another portion of the audience is wondering what kind of Five Night’s at Freddy’s it is this. Well, Willy’s wonderland it reproduces all this and its bizarre quota to unfold a crazy film, which does not care about the guidelines and above all it boasts of being what it is. And that may play against him.

In summary